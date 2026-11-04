UEFA Champions League: What is Manchester City’s record against German teams? A look ahead of RB Leipzig clash

Manchester City will face another test against German opposition when they travel to take on RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Enzo Maresca’s side will head to the Red Bull Arena looking to extend their impressive record against Bundesliga clubs in Europe's premier club competition. City have regularly faced German opposition in the Champions League over the years, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig among their opponents.

Their history against German clubs includes several high-scoring encounters, particularly against Leipzig, whom they have faced six times in the competition.

Manchester City's record against German teams Manchester City have recorded 21 wins, five draws and six defeats in 32 UEFA Champions League matches against German opposition. They have scored 79 goals and conceded 41 in those encounters.

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Their record includes meetings with some of Germany's most established clubs, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, alongside more recent contests against RB Leipzig.

City's encounters with German teams have also featured several memorable performances under former manager Pep Guardiola. Their attacking strength was particularly evident during their 2022-23 Champions League campaign, when they defeated Borussia Dortmund in the group stage before eliminating RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in the knockout rounds.

The club's record has improved further in recent seasons. Across UEFA club competitions, City's overall record against German opposition stands at 24 wins, six draws and nine defeats in 39 matches.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig head-to-head record RB Leipzig have proved to be a challenging opponent for City, particularly when playing at home. The two sides have met six times in the Champions League, with the English club winning four matches, drawing one and losing one.

Their first meeting came in September 2021, when City registered a 6-3 victory at the Etihad Stadium. Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick for Leipzig, but goals from Nathan Ake, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus secured three points for Guardiola's team.

Leipzig responded in the reverse fixture in December 2021, winning 2-1 at home. Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva scored for the German side, while Mahrez found the net for City.

The teams met again in the 2022-23 round of 16. The first leg in Germany ended in a 1-1 draw, with Riyad Mahrez scoring for City before Josko Gvardiol equalised for Leipzig.

However, the return fixture produced one of the most memorable performances in City's European history. Erling Haaland scored five goals in a 7-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium. Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne also scored as City progressed to the quarter-finals with an 8-1 aggregate win.

The two clubs were drawn together again in the 2023-24 group stage. City won 3-1 in Leipzig, with Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku scoring. They subsequently secured a 3-2 victory at home, with Haaland, Foden and Alvarez getting on the scoresheet.

What happened in City's last meeting with German opposition? City's most recent notable encounter against a German club came against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2025-26 Champions League campaign. Leverkusen secured a 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium on 25 November 2025.

The result underlined that City's impressive historical record against Bundesliga sides does not guarantee an easy contest.