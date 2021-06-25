NEW DELHI: The ongoing 16th edition of UEFA EURO 2020 has captured the attention of football fans in India with 37 million tuning-in to watch the first 21 matches, said official broadcaster Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN).

Quoting Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data for viewers above 2 years of age across the country, SPSN claimed that the viewership is for the first 21 matches of the tournament held between 11 to 18 June. The 37 million figure includes viewership of live matches along with wraparound shows, highlights and repeats.

In terms of average impressions for live matches, Sony claimed that viewership for UEFA EURO 2020 is almost three times the viewership of UEFA EURO 2016.

The most watched game till date has been the Hungary vs Portugal game, which was watched by 8.5 million viewers while Denmark vs Belgium game was the second most watched till date, with 7.5 million viewers.

The Hindi feed for the live matches has been watched by close to 12 million viewers across the country till date. While the Malayalam and Bengali feed for the live matches has been watched by close to 6 million viewers on Sony Six.

“The great viewership received for UEFA EURO 2020 in the group stages is an evidence of cricket- frenzy country’s appreciation for one of the biggest footballing spectacles of Europe currently underway on Sony Pictures Sports Network," the company statement said.

The tournament will have 51 games over a period of 30 days. Rome‘s Stadio Olimpico hosted the opening match on 12 June while the finals will be held on 12 July inside the Wembley Stadium in London.

