New Delhi: The UEFA Euro 2020 has garnered the attention of football fans across India with 48 million viewers tuning in to Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) to watch the entire coverage of the first 36 matches played so far.

Quoting Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data for viewers above two years of age across the country, SPSN claimed that the viewership is for the first 21 matches of the tournament held between 11 and 25 June. The 48 million figure includes viewership of live matches along with wraparound shows, highlights and repeats.

In terms of matches, Portugal vs Germany was the most-watched match of the week and in the tournament with 10 million viewers.

The second most-watched match this week was Italy vs Wales with 8.1 million viewers.

Sony said that the Hindi feed for live matches has been watched by 14 million viewers across the country.

The Malayalam and Bengali feed on Sony Six channels have been watched by 7 million viewers across Kerala and West Bengal markets.

The quarter-finals have already started with Switzerland taking on Spain in the first quarter-final match held on 2 July.

On 3 July Belgium vs. Italy match will be live telecast at 12:30 am across Sony sports channels. Czech Republic will take on Denmark which will also be played and broadcasted on 3 July at 9:30 pm for viewers in the country.

On 4 July, Indian fans can watch Ukraine playing against England at 12:30 am.

One of the most popular global football tournament, Euro Cup 2020 has a total of 51 games over a period of 30 days. Rome‘s Stadio Olimpico hosted the opening match on 12 June while the finals will be held on 12 July at Wembley Stadium in London.

