Uganda's Ghetto Kids to perform with Colombian pop star Shakira at FIFA World Cup 2026 final half-time show

Colombian pop singer Shakira is all set to headline the half-time performance at the final of FIFA World Cup 2026. Along with her, the Ghetto Kids, an Ugandan dance troupe consisting of street children, will perform at the half-time show.

In fact, Shakira had announced on Instagram that the Ghetto Kids dance troupe were her first selection to perform at the FIFA World Cup. The Ghetto Kids is an NGO based in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

The NGO helps orphaned children provide education by using dance and performing arts.

While talking about Dai Dai, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song that features Burna Boy, Shakira confirmed that she had invited the Ghetto Kids to perform with her. I’ve already invited the Ghetto Kids from Uganda," she said.

She also encouraged kids to make videos using the song Dai Dai and share them on social media. “I’ve seen incredible creations for Dai Dai, the official World Cup song," she said.

“I really, really would love to see all your creations and your videos, so keep sending them because I’ll be watching very closely," the Waka Waka singer added.

Ghetto Kids can't hold their excitement The children of the Ghetto Kids dance troupe were excited to showcase their talent. "We can't wait to show the world what we are!," Busingye Josephine Daniella, an eight-year-old kid who is part of the dance troupe, told news agency AFP. "We feel so excited to perform with Shakira," Daniella added.

"Getting outside the country... and performing on one of the biggest stages... it feels good and it brings a lot of opportunities," 16-year-old Ssegirinyi Madwanah said.

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Kavuma Dauda, a former street kid who is now the founder of the Ghetto Kids NGO, said that it is a "very huge opportunity" for the kids to perform at the global stage. "We have that big dream... It's a very huge opportunity for the Ghetto Kids, for me, for the children," he said.

The Ghetto Kids dance troupe became famous after they began performing on the streets of Kampala. The videos of their performances soon went viral, and the Ghetto Kids even appeared on the reality show America’s Got Talent.

Shakira is also partnering with Global Citizen organisation and FIFA to help provide access to education for children coming from underprivileged communities across the globe. According to reports, Shakira’s royalties will go towards the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

One of the main aims of the initiative is to raise $100 million by the time FIFA World Cup 2026 concludes, in a bid to improve education and provide more football opportunities for kids across the globe.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, which will begin on 11 June, will be held across United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

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For the first time ever, there will be 48 teams competing. Teams have been divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two teams from each group and eight best third-placed teams qualifying for the round of 32. From the round of 32 till the final, each round will be knockouts.