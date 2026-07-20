Ugly scenes in New Jersey as Spain, Argentina players fight after 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Scaloni intervenes; watch

An ugly fight broke out between the Argentina and Spain players after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Monday. The incident was caught on camera soon after the full time whistle after Ferran Torres scored the only goal in the match to lead Spain to their second World Cup title and first after 16 years.

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It all started after Argentina's Leandro Paredes held Spain's Eric Garcia by the neck. Gavi, who was not a part of the game, confronted Paredes. Thiago Almada also clashed as the tussle grew bigger as other players also got involved. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni and other backroom staff had intervene to take their players away.

This is not the first time, Argentina players were involved in a clash after their game in this FIFA World Cup. After their semifinal against England, Valentin Barco clashed against Jude Bellingham.

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Earlier, coming on an substitute just after the hour mark, Torres scored the winner in 106 minutes to help Spain to a 1-0 victory over Argentina. “It was a goal scored by 47 million people,” Torres said, referring to Spain’s population.

Torres' goal denied Lionel Messi a second straight title in what he has indicated was his final World Cup match. Spain — which also won the title in 2010 — allowed only one goal in eight matches in this World Cup run, setting a record for fewest goals allowed by a champion.

Also Read | ESP vs ARG Highlights: Ferran Torres powers Spain to claim 2026 World Cup glory

Spain dominate among men and women With this win, Spain now became the first European nation to hold both men's and women's World Cup titles simultaneously. Spain had won the 2023 Women's World Cup.

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Spain took the game’s first 20 shots on goal before Argentina — desperate for an equalizer — got its first attempt off in the second half of extra time. Spain took nine of the game’s first 10 corner kicks, and only a World Cup final-record 12 saves by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gave the 2022 champions a shot at going back-to-back.

Spain are now unbeaten in its last 38 matches — 29 wins, nine draws — and now are the outright holder of the longest such streak by any European men's team ever. Italy went 37 matches (28 wins, nine draws) from October 2018 through September 2021, before Spain ended that streak.

Also Read | 2026 World Cup final: List of records Messi can break during Spain vs Argentina

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in