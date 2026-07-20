Ugly scenes in New Jersey as Spain, Argentina players fight after 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Scaloni intervenes; watch

An ugly fight broke out between the Argentina and Spain players after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Monday. The incident was caught on camera soon after the full time whistle after Ferran Torres scored the only goal in the match to lead Spain to their second World Cup title and first after 16 years.
It all started after Argentina's Leandro Paredes held Spain's Eric Garcia by the neck. Gavi, who was not a part of the game, confronted Paredes. Thiago Almada also clashed as the tussle grew bigger as other players also got involved. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni and other backroom staff had intervene to take their players away.
This is not the first time, Argentina players were involved in a clash after their game in this FIFA World Cup. After their semifinal against England, Valentin Barco clashed against Jude Bellingham.
Earlier, coming on an substitute just after the hour mark, Torres scored the winner in 106 minutes to help Spain to a 1-0 victory over Argentina. “It was a goal scored by 47 million people,” Torres said, referring to Spain’s population.
Torres' goal denied Lionel Messi a second straight title in what he has indicated was his final World Cup match. Spain — which also won the title in 2010 — allowed only one goal in eight matches in this World Cup run, setting a record for fewest goals allowed by a champion.
With this win, Spain now became the first European nation to hold both men's and women's World Cup titles simultaneously. Spain had won the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Spain took the game’s first 20 shots on goal before Argentina — desperate for an equalizer — got its first attempt off in the second half of extra time. Spain took nine of the game’s first 10 corner kicks, and only a World Cup final-record 12 saves by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gave the 2022 champions a shot at going back-to-back.
Spain are now unbeaten in its last 38 matches — 29 wins, nine draws — and now are the outright holder of the longest such streak by any European men's team ever. Italy went 37 matches (28 wins, nine draws) from October 2018 through September 2021, before Spain ended that streak.
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