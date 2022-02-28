Roman Yaremchuk, who plays for Ukraine’s national football team moved into tears after he was given a standing ovation by the fans of the Benfica. Yaremchuk joined the club in July and has scored eight goals for the team in his 31 appearances so far.

The Ukrainian striker has also scored 12 goals for Ukraine’s national team in his 36 appearances so far.

Earlier, Benfica's Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk celebrated a Champions League goal on Wednesday by revealing a shirt bearing his country's coat of arms as fears of a Russian invasion of his homeland grew.

The 26-year-old scored the goal that gave his team a 2-2 draw against Ajax and then displayed a black shirt displaying the blue and gold Tryzub symbol.

Ukraine-Russia LIVE: Bank of Russia raises key rate to 20%, from 9.5%

"I wanted to support my country. I thought a lot about it and I'm afraid of the situation," he told CNN Portugal.

"The club supports me, they spoke to me and wanted to do everything to help me. I thanked them, although for the moment everything is fine."

His action comes as tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed near Ukraine's borders, with the West saying they could be used for an attack at any moment and Kyiv imposing a national state of emergency.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.