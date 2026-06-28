Uruguay Football Federation breaks silence on charter-flight cancellation reports after early FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

The Uruguayan footballers will have to pay a heavy price after their federation reportedly cancelled their charter flights, following the national team's dismal show at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A two-time champion, Uruguay failed to win a single game in Group H, with two draws and a loss.

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Having arrived in the United States without talisman Luis Suarez, Uruguay started with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia, followed by an upset draw against debutants Cabo Verde. With two points from two games, Uruguay needed a sin against Spain in their final group game to stay alive.

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However, a 0-1 loss to Spain in the final game, dashed all their hopes as Cabo Verde held Saudi Arabia to secure a historic round of 32 qualification. Several media reports suggested that the Uruguay Football Federation (AUF) has cancelled the charter flight for the players heading back home.

However, the AUF broke silence, thus clearing all the doubts. In a statement on their website, the AUF clarified why the charter flight idea was cancelled. “The outbound trip required a dedicated charter flight due to the size of the delegation (more than 150 people) and the need to transport more than 5,000 kg of luggage and equipment,” the statement started.

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“As planned from the beginning, the return journey never considered the option of a charter flight because the starting point for the return trip was unknown. At the end of the competition, a high percentage of the delegation travels directly to their countries of residence abroad to rejoin their respective clubs,” the statement added.

“For this reason, with the number of passengers significantly reduced, the remaining members of the official delegation will begin their return home tomorrow, June 28th, on commercial flights, as this is the fastest and most efficient way to reach their individual destinations. They will arrive on Monday in different groups,” the statement further added.

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Ranked No. 16 by FIFA ahead of the World Cup, Uruguay were the top-rated team among those that failed to advance to the round of 32.

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‘We apologize to the Uruguayan people’ Uruguay captain Jose Maria Gimenez, who remained on the bench for all three matches, said per Uruguayan broadcast company Tenfield, "The pain is immense. The feeling is one of profound sadness. The reality we have to face is incredibly difficult. We apologize to the Uruguayan people. It wasn't what we all expected, but football is like this, and we have to accept it."

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said following the loss to Spain, "Look, what I'm leaving for Uruguayan football is nothing. Because any kind of contribution ... what can a coach do for the football of a country where he worked for three years?

“He never settles in if he doesn't get results. And fourth place in the qualifiers meant nothing, third place in the Copa America meant nothing, and obviously this performance. ... I don't need to define it, so if you ask me how my time will be remembered, it's with a step that left nothing behind.”

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A GiveMeSport report suggested Bielsa's squad revolted ahead of the Spain contest, and Bielsa had a testy exchange with the media following the loss.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in