Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa hints at stepping down after FIFA World Cup 2026; ‘I will be forever ‌grateful…’

Uruguay head coach Marco Bielsa is likely to step down from his position after the FIFA World Cup 2026 in United States, Canada and Mexico, which starts on July 11, with the final scheduled for July 19. The 70-year-old Argentine national has no intention of extending his contract which ends in July, meaning he will either return to club football or take a retirement.

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Bielsa's comments came on Thursday during an event organised by the Uruguayan Football Association. “Our job ​ends with the World Cup,” Bielsa ⁠said at the event. Although Bielsa didn't elaborate on his remarks, local media reported that he is in no mood to extend his contract.

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“It is a miracle in any professional’s sporting career to take part in the World Cup,” added Bielsa. “I will be forever ‌grateful to Uruguay for allowing me to enjoy a competition like the World Cup.”

Bielsa took charge of Uruguay national team in 2023, succeeding Diego Alonso after their group-stage exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Under his leadership, Uruguay played 33 matches, winning 16 wins, losing seven while 10 matches ended in draws.

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What is making Marco Bielsa to step down? Bielsa's possible exit is believed to have come after his relationship gradually began to erode with the squad following all-time leading goal scorer Luis Suarez's public criticism. Additionally, there are reports of series of internal conflicts that have raised doubts over his management.

To add to that, Uruguay's recent form also has to play a part in Bielsa stepping down. In recent times, Uruguay drew against the likes of England and Algeria in March earlier this year. Prior to that, Uruguay lost 1-5 to United States in November.

Bielsa started on a strong note with Uruguay, guiding ‘La ‌Celeste’ through the CONMEBOL qualifiers and helped them secure a third-place finish in the 2024 Copa America. This will be Bielsa's third FIFA World Cup.

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Earlier, he was the Argentina coach that made a group-stage exit in 2002 and was in charge of Chile during their round-of-16 ​defeat to Brazil in 2014. Uruguay are yet to announce their squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule

Match Date Kick-off Time (IST) Venue Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay June 16 3:30 AM Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, USA) Uruguay vs Cape Verde June 22 3:30 AM Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, USA) Uruguay vs Spain June 27 5:30 AM Estadio Akron (Guadalajara, Mexico)

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Uruguay at FIFA World Cup 2026 Uruguay have been drawn in Group H along with Spain, debutants Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia. Uruguay will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on June 16 against Saudi Arabia before facing Cape Verde and Spain in their next two games.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in