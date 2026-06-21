Uruguay vs Cape Verde prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win the Group H match | FIFA World Cup 2026

Uruguay clash with Cape Verde in Group H at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Monday, 22 June, with kick-off at 3:30 AM for viewers in India. The match will take place at the Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) in Miami Gardens, Florida, US.

Group H is one of those that hasn’t managed a win after the first matches. Both have drawn their first matches, grabbing 1 point each. Both have a goal difference of 0. Uruguay have scored once and conceded once against Saudi Arabia. Cape Verde, also known as Cabo Verde, neither scored nor conceded in their World Cup debut against Spain.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde: Head-to-Head Uruguay and Cape Verde have never previously met in any competition. Their Group H encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is a historic first.

Cape Verde produced the shock of Matchday 1 by holding European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw. Uruguay drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia. Both sides desperately need a win to stay in contention.

Continental records provide important context. Uruguay hold an unbeaten World Cup record against African nations. They have won 4 and drawn 1 across all previous CAF encounters. That 2010 match against Ghana ended 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Cape Verde's record against South American opposition is poor. They have lost both previous friendlies against CONMEBOL sides without scoring a single goal. History strongly favours Uruguay in this fixture.

Team Form Uruguay are currently on a 4-match drawing streak across friendlies and competitive matches. Marcelo Bielsa's side have shown defensive stability but struggle to convert chances into wins. They fired 27 shots against Saudi Arabia but scored just once. Their last five results read DDDDW.

Cape Verde enter this match in exceptional momentum. They are unbeaten and have kept clean sheets in each of their last 3 matches. Their disciplined defensive display against Spain was the story of Matchday 1. Goalkeeper Vozinha made 8 crucial saves to deny a relentless Spanish attack. Their last 3 results read DWW, all without conceding.

The form comparison is intriguing. Uruguay carry more attacking firepower but cannot find a clinical edge. Cape Verde are defensively exceptional and riding a wave of tournament confidence. This promises to be a fascinating encounter..

Uruguay vs Cape Verde: Key Players Federico Valverde (Uruguay): Valverde is the powerhouse of Uruguay's transition play. His work rate, stamina, and tactical intelligence are exceptional. He disrupts attacks and drives the ball forward powerfully.

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay): Nunez is the explosive focal point of Uruguay's attack. His pace, strength, and pressing constantly stretch opposition defences. He scored Uruguay's lone goal against Saudi Arabia.

Vozinha (Cape Verde): Vozinha is Cape Verde's defensive anchor and emotional leader. His eight saves against Spain earned him global recognition on Matchday 1. Reflexes, positioning, and aerial command are all outstanding.

Ryan Mendes (Cape Verde): The experienced captain is Cape Verde's primary creative outlet wide. His agility, dribbling, and decision-making exploit spaces behind advanced full-backs. He links defence and attack effectively on the counter.

Match Strategy Uruguay will employ Bielsa's signature relentless man-marking press high up the pitch. They aim to force turnovers near Cape Verde's penalty box before transitions develop. Full-back Matías Vina will push aggressively high to overload the flanks.

This stretches Cape Verde's backline and creates central passing lanes for Nunez. Bentancur and Valverde will make late unmarked runs into the box. They will exploit spaces when Cape Verde's defenders track Nunez deep.

Cape Verde will deploy a compact 5-4-1 or 4-5-1 low block. The aim is to force Uruguay into low-probability long-range shots. Upon winning possession, they will immediately bypass Uruguay's press with direct long balls. Ryan Mendes will target space behind Uruguay's advancing full-backs.

Cape Verde will also place heavy emphasis on set-piece accuracy. Corners and free-kicks represent their clearest route to goal.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde: Prediction by ChatGPT I asked ChatGPT to predict the outcome of the Uruguay vs Cape Verde match. Here’s what AI said:

This match could look uncomfortable for Uruguay for longer than expected. Their Saudi Arabia draw exposed a familiar problem: control without enough finishing. Twenty-seven shots and 1 goal suggests a side struggling to convert dominance into separation.

Cape Verde may have produced Matchday 1's most impressive defensive display. Holding Spain to 0-0 was not merely luck. Their compact structure, disciplined defensive distances, and outstanding goalkeeping frustrated one of the world's best possession sides. That performance should fuel genuine belief here.

Uruguay attack differently from Spain, however. Bielsa's system creates repeated high-intensity pressure waves rather than patient spells. Valverde's energy and Bentancur's late runs could stretch Cape Verde's block more frequently than Spain managed. Nunez constantly attacks depth and forces defenders into uncomfortable decisions.

Cape Verde's route is clear: stay compact, slow the tempo and counter quickly through Mendes. One or two moments could make this genuinely tense.

Uruguay's physical intensity should eventually produce one decisive moment. Predicted score: Uruguay 1-0 Cape Verde.

How to Watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde Zee5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Uruguay vs Cape Verde match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are available.