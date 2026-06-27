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Uruguay vs Spain prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks winner in Group H match

Spain enter as favourites thanks to their creative depth and midfield control, but Uruguay’s organisation and physical edge under Bielsa make this a tricky Group H encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026. I asked ChatGPT who’d win Uruguay vs Spain.

Aachal Maniyar
Published27 Jun 2026, 12:15 AM IST
Uruguay vs Spain prediction:
Uruguay vs Spain prediction:(Getty Images via AFP)
AI Quick Read

Spain are set to face Uruguay in a much-awaited Group H FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay arrive with their trademark high-intensity pressing, compact defensive organisation and dangerous counter-attacking threat, while Luis de la Fuente’s Spain bring silky possession football, creative flair and the explosive talents of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. The stylistic clash promises to be one of the highlights of the group stage.

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Match details

GroupH
DateSaturday, June 27, 2026 (United States) / Sunday, June 28, 2026 (India)
Kick-off8:00 PM ET / 5:30 AM IST
VenueEstadio Akron
RefereeIsmail Elfath

Uruguay vs Spain head-to-head details

The two sides have met several times in competitive and friendly fixtures over the years. Spain hold a slight historical edge with five wins and five draws in their 10 encounters. Uruguay have shown they can frustrate technically superior opponents, while Spain have generally found ways to break down compact defences.

Uruguay vs Spain team news

Uruguay, coached by Marcelo Bielsa, rely on the leadership of Federico Valverde and their solid backline. Spain under Luis de la Fuente boast a blend of experience and youthful brilliance, with Lamine Yamal offering width and Rodri anchoring midfield. No major injury concerns reported for either side ahead of this Group B clash.

Also Read | Lamine Yamal scores first World Cup goal as Spain take lead over Saudi Arabia |

Strategy: What to expect

Uruguay: Expect high pressing and intense work rate. Bielsa’s side will look to win the ball high, transition quickly, and exploit set-pieces. Defensive discipline and second-ball wins will be key to frustrating Spain.

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Spain: La Roja will dominate possession, building patiently from the back with quick combinations in midfield. Yamal’s dribbling and the movement of Oyarzabal will stretch Uruguay, while Rodri and Pedri control tempo. Set-piece routines and late-game changes could prove decisive.

Uruguay vs Spain prediction

I asked ChatGPT who’d win the Uruguay vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. After evaluating form, head-to-head records, squad depth, tactical match-ups and current momentum, the AI was decisive in its assessment. According to the AI, Spain’s superior technical quality, creativity from Yamal and control in midfield should allow them to edge a hard-fought victory. Uruguay’s physicality and organisation could produce a tense contest and possibly a late consolation goal, but Spain’s depth and attacking variety are expected to prevail.

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ChatGPT’s verdict: Spain 2-1 Uruguay.

Also Read | Norway vs France: Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live, prediction and H2H

Uruguay vs Spain predicted starting line-ups

Uruguay: Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Ugarte, Bentancur; Canobbio, Valverde, Araujo; Vinas

Spain: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri; Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams.

Where to watch Uruguay vs Spain clash

In India: ZEE5 has secured the broadcast deal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The Uruguay vs Spain clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD (both English) and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD (both Hindi) channels. Live streaming will be available on ZEE5 app and website.

In the US: The match airs live on FOX. It is also available to stream on the FOX Sports app and FOX One.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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