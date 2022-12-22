US Open Cup bans Salt Bae after his annoying FIFA World Cup 2022 antics

Following his annoying World Cup antics, Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup.
Following his annoying World Cup antics, Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup.
Nusret Gökçe, the viral celebrity chef Salt Bae, has successfully managed to get banned from the oldest and most prestigious soccer tournament in America.
Nusret Gökçe, the viral celebrity chef Salt Bae, has successfully managed to get banned from the oldest and most prestigious soccer tournament in America.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The US Open Cup took to Twitter and wrote, "Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final."
The action on the celebrity chef arrived after he caused a commotion at the World Cup final.
As the Argentine players were celebrating after their victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Doha against France, Salt bae somehow made it onto the pitch and approached Lionel Messi, for a quick snap.
He tapped Messi on the shoulder to get a snap. Though Messi shrugged him off as soon as he realised who tapped him.
The Turkish salt sprinkler even posed with Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Otamendi, Paulo Dybala, Alexis Mac Allister and many other squad members.
Apart from this, he even touched the 18-carat gold World Cup trophy, which is estimated to be worth a jaw-dropping £17.7 million ($21.3m).
As per FIFA rules, only a 'select few' can touch the trophy, including former winners and heads of state, reported ladbible.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.