US red card: Why was Folarin Balogun sent off in 2-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina?

The United States reached the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the first time in 24 years after a 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. The victory came with a major twist when striker Folarin Balogun was shown a straight red card in the second half. Balogun had already scored the opening goal, but a challenge on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic led to his dismissal after a VAR review. The incident leaves the US without one of their most effective attackers for the upcoming match against Belgium.

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What happened in the USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match? Folarin Balogun finished calmly after a deflection at the edge of the area and celebrated with a LeBron James-style gesture. Malik Tillman later sealed the result with a precise free-kick. Even with 10 men, the US defended solidly as Bosnia created little threat. The red card occurred when Balogun’s foot made contact with Muharemovic’s ankle during a challenge near the edge of the box. Referee Rafael Claus deemed it violent conduct.

Can the USA appeal Folarin Balogun's World Cup red card? FIFA rules offer almost no chance of overturning the decision. The disciplinary code states that referee calls on facts connected with play, including those reviewed by VAR, are final and cannot be appealed. US Soccer has confirmed that Folarin Balogun will serve the automatic one-match suspension.

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The only possible appeal would come if FIFA’s disciplinary committee extends the ban beyond one game after its review on Thursday. For now, the team must plan without Balogun for the Belgium match.

Controversy regarding the red card call Several people inside the US camp and on social media believe the red card was too harsh.

“For me, it is never a red card,” US head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “Watching on TV, it was never the intention to step on the player. That was a normal action in football that happened by accident and was never intentional. That is why, for me, it is never a red card. I think today the 50/50 decisions [by the referee] were not good for us.”

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Former Premier League referee and Fox Sports analyst Mark Clattenburg broke down the incident during the broadcast.

US midfielder Tyler Adams also felt a yellow card would have been fairer. “I think it’s a yellow card. I think when you slow everything down, it is always going to look worse,” Adams said. “I don’t want to say too much.”

How will Mauricio Pochettino replace Folarin Balogun against Belgium? Losing Folarin Balogun creates a difficult attacking decision for coach Mauricio Pochettino. The forward has been a standout performer, including a brace against Paraguay in the group stage. Possible replacements include Ricardo Pepi or Haji Wright.

Notably, this was the first red card shown to a US player at the World Cup in 20 years. Despite the setback, the team showed resilience to secure the win and will need the same spirit when they face Belgium on Monday.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.