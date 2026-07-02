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US red card: Why was Folarin Balogun sent off in 2-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Losing Folarin Balogun creates a difficult attacking decision for coach Mauricio Pochettino. The forward has been a standout performer, including a brace against Paraguay in the group stage.

Aachal Maniyar
Published2 Jul 2026, 09:09 PM IST
Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States fouls Tarik Muharemovic #4 of Bosnia and Herzegovina which is later reviewed by VAR and awarded as a red card foul a during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.
Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States fouls Tarik Muharemovic #4 of Bosnia and Herzegovina which is later reviewed by VAR and awarded as a red card foul a during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.(Getty Images via AFP)
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The United States reached the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the first time in 24 years after a 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. The victory came with a major twist when striker Folarin Balogun was shown a straight red card in the second half. Balogun had already scored the opening goal, but a challenge on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic led to his dismissal after a VAR review. The incident leaves the US without one of their most effective attackers for the upcoming match against Belgium.

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What happened in the USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match?

Folarin Balogun finished calmly after a deflection at the edge of the area and celebrated with a LeBron James-style gesture. Malik Tillman later sealed the result with a precise free-kick. Even with 10 men, the US defended solidly as Bosnia created little threat. The red card occurred when Balogun’s foot made contact with Muharemovic’s ankle during a challenge near the edge of the box. Referee Rafael Claus deemed it violent conduct.

Can the USA appeal Folarin Balogun's World Cup red card?

FIFA rules offer almost no chance of overturning the decision. The disciplinary code states that referee calls on facts connected with play, including those reviewed by VAR, are final and cannot be appealed. US Soccer has confirmed that Folarin Balogun will serve the automatic one-match suspension.

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The only possible appeal would come if FIFA’s disciplinary committee extends the ban beyond one game after its review on Thursday. For now, the team must plan without Balogun for the Belgium match.

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Controversy regarding the red card call

Several people inside the US camp and on social media believe the red card was too harsh.

“For me, it is never a red card,” US head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “Watching on TV, it was never the intention to step on the player. That was a normal action in football that happened by accident and was never intentional. That is why, for me, it is never a red card. I think today the 50/50 decisions [by the referee] were not good for us.”

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Former Premier League referee and Fox Sports analyst Mark Clattenburg broke down the incident during the broadcast.

US midfielder Tyler Adams also felt a yellow card would have been fairer.

“I think it’s a yellow card. I think when you slow everything down, it is always going to look worse,” Adams said. “I don’t want to say too much.”

How will Mauricio Pochettino replace Folarin Balogun against Belgium?

Losing Folarin Balogun creates a difficult attacking decision for coach Mauricio Pochettino. The forward has been a standout performer, including a brace against Paraguay in the group stage. Possible replacements include Ricardo Pepi or Haji Wright.

Notably, this was the first red card shown to a US player at the World Cup in 20 years. Despite the setback, the team showed resilience to secure the win and will need the same spirit when they face Belgium on Monday.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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