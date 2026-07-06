USA vs Belgium prediction: Can Red Devils keep their World Cup dream alive? Live streaming, H2H & timing

Belgium will look to go one step further in what could very well be the last chance for their Golden Generation to achieve FIFA World Cup glory.

PN Vishnu
Published6 Jul 2026, 04:49 PM IST
Belgium will look to get the better of co-hosts USA in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash and keep their title hopes alive.
Belgium will look to get the better of co-hosts USA in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash and keep their title hopes alive. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 will be Belgium's Golden Generation's last chance at securing an international trophy, with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois entering the twilight of their careers.

Belgium will lock horns against co-hosts USA in their round of 16 clash at the Seattle Stadium on Monday. Belgium have endured a few rollercoaster runs in recent editions of the FIFA World Cup.

After reaching the quarter-finals at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the Red Devils went on to secure third place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. That was their most successful run at the FIFA World Cups.

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However, four years later, Belgium endured a forgettable FIFA World Cup in Qatar, after being eliminated in the group stage.

The USA, on the other hand, will look to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2002.

The USA have also not reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup since 1930, when they lost to Argentina 6-1before going on to secure third place. Back then, however, the FIFA World Cup was contested among just 13 teams, and in 2026, a record 48 teams are competing for the first time.

USA vs Belgium match details

 

MatchRound of 16
VenueSeattle Stadium, Seattle
Time12 AM GMT | 5:30 AM IST
DateJuly 7 (IST)
RefereeAdham Makhadmeh

USA vs Belgium head to head

USA and Belgium have locked horns in seven matches in international football so far.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 brackets: Check full quarterfinal schedule, date, time

Belgium has won six games, whereas the USA's only win over the European outfit came at the 1930 FIFA World Cup, when they clinched a 3-0 victory.

Matches7
USA won 1
Belgium won7
Draw0
Last meeting Belgium defeated USA 2-1 after extra time in the round of 16 of the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
Last FIFA World Cup meetingBelgium defeated USA 2-1 after extra time in the round of 16 of the 2014 FIFA World Cup

USA vs Belgium team news

USA: In a controversial move, FIFA has reversed the red card for striker Folarin Balogun, making him available for the match against Belgium. Balogun was initially given a straight red card during the USA's round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina for “serious foul play” after a VAR review.

The USA has no other injury concerns or suspensions.

Belgium: Belgium has a largely fully fit squad. Romelu Lukaku is fit, but he is expected to start from the bench, with Charles De Ketelaere likely to lead the attack.

Also Read | MEX vs ENG Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: England storm into quarters

As always, Kevin de Bruyne will be Belgium's main creative force against the USA, while Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard will also have their work cut out for them.

USA vs Belgium prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer, the USA vs Belgium match could be a closely fought affair. The USA have a 37.2% chance of winning, whereas Belgium has a 36.5% chance.

The possibility of a draw, which would mean extra time and maybe even penalties, is 26.3%.

Where to watch the USA vs Belgium live on TV?

RegionWhere to watch on TVWhere to get live streaming
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

USA vs Belgium predicted starting XIs

USA: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, A. Robinson; Adams, McKennie, Tillman; Dest, Balogun, Pulisic.

Belgium: Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Vanaken; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere.

 

 

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