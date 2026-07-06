USA vs Belgium prediction: Can Red Devils keep their World Cup dream alive? Live streaming, H2H & timing

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 will be Belgium's Golden Generation's last chance at securing an international trophy, with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois entering the twilight of their careers.

Belgium will lock horns against co-hosts USA in their round of 16 clash at the Seattle Stadium on Monday. Belgium have endured a few rollercoaster runs in recent editions of the FIFA World Cup.

After reaching the quarter-finals at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the Red Devils went on to secure third place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. That was their most successful run at the FIFA World Cups.

However, four years later, Belgium endured a forgettable FIFA World Cup in Qatar, after being eliminated in the group stage.

The USA, on the other hand, will look to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2002.

The USA have also not reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup since 1930, when they lost to Argentina 6-1before going on to secure third place. Back then, however, the FIFA World Cup was contested among just 13 teams, and in 2026, a record 48 teams are competing for the first time.

USA vs Belgium match details

Match Round of 16 Venue Seattle Stadium, Seattle Time 12 AM GMT | 5:30 AM IST Date July 7 (IST) Referee Adham Makhadmeh

USA vs Belgium head to head USA and Belgium have locked horns in seven matches in international football so far.

Belgium has won six games, whereas the USA's only win over the European outfit came at the 1930 FIFA World Cup, when they clinched a 3-0 victory.

Matches 7 USA won 1 Belgium won 7 Draw 0 Last meeting Belgium defeated USA 2-1 after extra time in the round of 16 of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Last FIFA World Cup meeting Belgium defeated USA 2-1 after extra time in the round of 16 of the 2014 FIFA World Cup

USA vs Belgium team news USA: In a controversial move, FIFA has reversed the red card for striker Folarin Balogun, making him available for the match against Belgium. Balogun was initially given a straight red card during the USA's round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina for “serious foul play” after a VAR review.

The USA has no other injury concerns or suspensions.

Belgium: Belgium has a largely fully fit squad. Romelu Lukaku is fit, but he is expected to start from the bench, with Charles De Ketelaere likely to lead the attack.

As always, Kevin de Bruyne will be Belgium's main creative force against the USA, while Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard will also have their work cut out for them.

USA vs Belgium prediction According to the Opta supercomputer, the USA vs Belgium match could be a closely fought affair. The USA have a 37.2% chance of winning, whereas Belgium has a 36.5% chance.

The possibility of a draw, which would mean extra time and maybe even penalties, is 26.3%.

Where to watch the USA vs Belgium live on TV?

Region Where to watch on TV Where to get live streaming India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

USA vs Belgium predicted starting XIs USA: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, A. Robinson; Adams, McKennie, Tillman; Dest, Balogun, Pulisic.