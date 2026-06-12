USA vs Paraguay prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash; AI picks clear winner

Hosts United States will start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Paraguay at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday. This will be USA's second ever appearance against Paraguay at the World Cup stage, after their first-ever meeting came in the inaugural edition in 1930.

The clash also marks USA's first-ever FIFA World Cup match at home since their 0-1 loss to eventual winners Brazil in 1994 in a round of 16 game. While USA enter the tournament as one of the three hosts, Paraguay retired to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 after a sixth-place finish during the CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

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Notably, Paraguay were last team in the South American qualifiers to get the final automatic spot. The two sides met last year in Pennsylvania, with USA emerging 2-1 victorious.

USA vs Paraguay match details

Match Group D Date June 13 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 6:30 AM IST Stadium SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Referee Danny Makkelie (Netherlands) VAR Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain)

USA vs Paraguay Team News USA: Mauricio Pochettino received a big boost by the return of AC Milan Cristian Pulisic in full fitness. The former Chelsea star, who was involved in USA's all games in 2022, will once again play a key role at home.

Malik Tillman is also expected to retain his position in the starting XI with Folarin Balogun as a sole striker. Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson are the only two concerns for Pochettino.

Paraguay: On the other hand, Paraguay will heavily rely on Miguel Almiron in the attacking first, and will be partnered by Antonio Sanabria to make some early inroads. With no injury concerns, Paraguay are will field their strongest XI including veterans Andre Cubas and Gustavo Gomez.

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USA vs Paraguay Head-to-Head USA and Paraguay have played nine times, with the former enjoying a 5-2 head-to-head record in international football. Two games ended in draws. Both the teams faced off against each in other at the FIFA World Cup only once in 1930, with USA winning by a 3-0 margin.

Matches 9 USA won 5 Paraguay won 2 Draws 2 Last meeting USA won 2-1 in a FIFA friendly in 2025 Last FIFA World Cup meeting USA won 3-0 in 1930

In recent times, USA faced Paraguay in November last year, winning the game by a 2-1 margin in an international friendly. Paraguay's only wins over USA came in 2007 (in Copa America) and 2011 (FIFA friendly).

USA vs Paraguay results in all competitions

Year Score Competition 1930 USA 3-0 Paraguay FIFA World Cup 1997 USA 0-0 Paraguay International Friendly 1998 USA 2-2 Paraguay International Friendly 2003 USA 2-0 Paraguay International Friendly 2007 USA 1-3 Paraguay Copa America 2011 USA 0-1 Paraguay International Friendly 2016 Paraguay 0-1 USA Copa America 2018 USA 1-0 Paraguay International Friendly 2025 USA 2-1 Paraguay International Friendly

USA vs Paraguay match strategy USA: Under Pochettino, USA will try to establish an early dominance in front of their home crowd. With their standard 4-2-3-1 style of play, USA are expected to play the high press game and quick ball circulation. Pulisic has a big role to play with his primary objective would be to force the opposition midfielders out of position and create gaps for Balogun.

Paraguay: The South American side have grown into a reputation of one of the hardest teams to break down at the FIFA World Cup. With a strategy to utilize tight banks of four to choke out the central spaces, Paraguay will frustrate USA.

USA vs Paraguay match prediction I asked ChatGPT who would win the Group D clash between hosts USA and Paraguay. Here’s how AI responded. Despite the fact that Paraguay are difficult to break down, the weight is more on USA but by a very narrow margin - 1-0 or a 2-1.

Since the United States is one of hosts, USA will enjoy the crowd support at the SoFi Stadium and others factors would tilt on the home side. In addition to that, the USA talent pool has spread across Europe in multiple positions, making them clear favourites to win the game.

If at all Paraguay get an early lead, the South American side would go down to defend the lead, thus making it a low-scoring contest.

USA vs Paraguay possible lineups Paraguay: Fernández; Cáceres, G. Gómez, Alderete, Alonso; Bobadilla, Cubas; D. Gómez, Enciso, Almirón; Sanabria.

USA: Freese; Freeman, McKenzie, Ream; Dest, McKennie, Adams, Tillman, A. Robinson; Balogun, Pulisic.