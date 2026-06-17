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Uzbekistan vs Colombia win prediction: Can White Wolves stage World Cup upset? Where to watch UZB v COL globally & more

Uzbekistan qualified for the 2026 World Cup for the first time after FIFA expanded the tournament to 48 teams. Colombia are appearing for the seventh World Cup. However, Colombia missed the 2022 edition in Qatar.     

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Jun 2026, 06:53 PM IST
James Rodríguez will spearhead Colombia at FIFA World Cup 2026.
James Rodríguez will spearhead Colombia at FIFA World Cup 2026. (AP Photo)
AI Quick Read

Debutants Uzbekistan will be taking on Colombia in their first Group K encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Mexico City Stadium on Thursday. While Colombia qualified after finishing third in the CONMEBOL Qualifying after losing just four out of 18 played, Uzbekistan, also known as White Wolves, excelled in the second and third rounds of AFC qualifying, to book a final spot after FIFA expanded the World Cup to 48 teams.

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Colombia returns to football's grandest stage hungry for redemption after failing to make the 2022 edition in Qatar. It reached the knockout round in Russia in 2018, losing a penalty shootout against England. For Colombia, this will be finest last chapters of James Rodríguez's career.

Also Read | US responds to Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's tearful FIFA World Cup appeal

The 2026 World Cup offers the veteran midfielder a stage to summon his familiar magic. At 34 years old, Rodríguez is coming off a quiet stretch for Minnesota United of Major League Soccer, but Colombia players and coaches still believe he's a difference-maker.

It will be the third World Cup for Rodríguez, matching Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincón for the most by a Colombia player.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia match details

MatchGroup K
DateJune 18 (IST)
Kick-off time7:30 AM IST
VenueMexico City Stadium, Ciudad de Mexico

Uzbekistan vs Colombia team news

Uzbekistan enter their maiden FIFA World Cup on the back of several injuries. Jaloliddin Masharipov is ruled out due to a nagging back injury with Ruslanbek Jiyanov called in as a replacement. To add more to that, defender Husniddin Aliqulov isn't available. Defender Khojiakbar Alijonov and midfielder Aziz Ganiev are also being monitored.

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Despite all these, Uzbekistan manager Fabio Cannavaro will rely on a very compact defensive setup, led by Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov while Eldor Shomurodov will lead attack in front.

On the other hand, Colombia enter the tournament perfectly with no injury issues. Veteran Rodríguez will be leading Colombia at the FIFA World Cup.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia win prediction

I asked ChatGPT who would Uzbekistan vs Colombia at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The AI predicted Colombia to win the Group K fixture with a 60% chance towards the South American side.

According to ChatGPT, Colombia experience at the World Cup, with the likes of Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez in the squad, puts them ahead of the debutants. As far as Uzbekistan are concerned, they are making their maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup under Italian great Fabio Cannavaro as coach.

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Uzbekistan are strong in defence and counter-attacking football and if Cabo Verde's example are to go by, anything can happen on a given day. Defender Abdukodir Khusanov expected to be crucial. Uzbekistan have a win percentage of 15% while there 25% chances of a draw.

Also Read | Why Luca Zidane is representing Algeria at FIFA World Cup 2026 and not France?

Uzbekistan vs Colombia head-to-head

Thanks to the expansion of 48 teams in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Uzbekistan are set to face Colombia for the first time in history.

Where to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia at FIFA World Cup 2026 globally?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Uzbekistan vs Colombia predicted line-ups

Uzbekistan: Yusupov (gk), Abdullaev, Ashurmatov, Khusanov, Sayfiev, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Nasrullaev, Fayzullaev, Urunov, Shomurodov

Colombia: Vargas (gk), Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica, Lerma, Rios, Luis Diaz, Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez

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Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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