Uzbekistan vs Colombia win prediction: Can White Wolves stage World Cup upset? Where to watch UZB v COL globally & more

Debutants Uzbekistan will be taking on Colombia in their first Group K encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Mexico City Stadium on Thursday. While Colombia qualified after finishing third in the CONMEBOL Qualifying after losing just four out of 18 played, Uzbekistan, also known as White Wolves, excelled in the second and third rounds of AFC qualifying, to book a final spot after FIFA expanded the World Cup to 48 teams.
Colombia returns to football's grandest stage hungry for redemption after failing to make the 2022 edition in Qatar. It reached the knockout round in Russia in 2018, losing a penalty shootout against England. For Colombia, this will be finest last chapters of James Rodríguez's career.
The 2026 World Cup offers the veteran midfielder a stage to summon his familiar magic. At 34 years old, Rodríguez is coming off a quiet stretch for Minnesota United of Major League Soccer, but Colombia players and coaches still believe he's a difference-maker.
It will be the third World Cup for Rodríguez, matching Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincón for the most by a Colombia player.
|Match
|Group K
|Date
|June 18 (IST)
|Kick-off time
|7:30 AM IST
|Venue
|Mexico City Stadium, Ciudad de Mexico
Uzbekistan enter their maiden FIFA World Cup on the back of several injuries. Jaloliddin Masharipov is ruled out due to a nagging back injury with Ruslanbek Jiyanov called in as a replacement. To add more to that, defender Husniddin Aliqulov isn't available. Defender Khojiakbar Alijonov and midfielder Aziz Ganiev are also being monitored.
Despite all these, Uzbekistan manager Fabio Cannavaro will rely on a very compact defensive setup, led by Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov while Eldor Shomurodov will lead attack in front.
On the other hand, Colombia enter the tournament perfectly with no injury issues. Veteran Rodríguez will be leading Colombia at the FIFA World Cup.
I asked ChatGPT who would Uzbekistan vs Colombia at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The AI predicted Colombia to win the Group K fixture with a 60% chance towards the South American side.
According to ChatGPT, Colombia experience at the World Cup, with the likes of Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez in the squad, puts them ahead of the debutants. As far as Uzbekistan are concerned, they are making their maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup under Italian great Fabio Cannavaro as coach.
Uzbekistan are strong in defence and counter-attacking football and if Cabo Verde's example are to go by, anything can happen on a given day. Defender Abdukodir Khusanov expected to be crucial. Uzbekistan have a win percentage of 15% while there 25% chances of a draw.
Thanks to the expansion of 48 teams in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Uzbekistan are set to face Colombia for the first time in history.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Uzbekistan: Yusupov (gk), Abdullaev, Ashurmatov, Khusanov, Sayfiev, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Nasrullaev, Fayzullaev, Urunov, Shomurodov
Colombia: Vargas (gk), Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica, Lerma, Rios, Luis Diaz, Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.