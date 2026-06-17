Uzbekistan vs Colombia win prediction: Can White Wolves stage World Cup upset? Where to watch UZB v COL globally & more

Debutants Uzbekistan will be taking on Colombia in their first Group K encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Mexico City Stadium on Thursday. While Colombia qualified after finishing third in the CONMEBOL Qualifying after losing just four out of 18 played, Uzbekistan, also known as White Wolves, excelled in the second and third rounds of AFC qualifying, to book a final spot after FIFA expanded the World Cup to 48 teams.

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Colombia returns to football's grandest stage hungry for redemption after failing to make the 2022 edition in Qatar. It reached the knockout round in Russia in 2018, losing a penalty shootout against England. For Colombia, this will be finest last chapters of James Rodríguez's career.

Also Read | US responds to Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's tearful FIFA World Cup appeal

The 2026 World Cup offers the veteran midfielder a stage to summon his familiar magic. At 34 years old, Rodríguez is coming off a quiet stretch for Minnesota United of Major League Soccer, but Colombia players and coaches still believe he's a difference-maker.

It will be the third World Cup for Rodríguez, matching Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincón for the most by a Colombia player.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia match details

Match Group K Date June 18 (IST) Kick-off time 7:30 AM IST Venue Mexico City Stadium, Ciudad de Mexico

Uzbekistan vs Colombia team news Uzbekistan enter their maiden FIFA World Cup on the back of several injuries. Jaloliddin Masharipov is ruled out due to a nagging back injury with Ruslanbek Jiyanov called in as a replacement. To add more to that, defender Husniddin Aliqulov isn't available. Defender Khojiakbar Alijonov and midfielder Aziz Ganiev are also being monitored.

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Despite all these, Uzbekistan manager Fabio Cannavaro will rely on a very compact defensive setup, led by Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov while Eldor Shomurodov will lead attack in front.

On the other hand, Colombia enter the tournament perfectly with no injury issues. Veteran Rodríguez will be leading Colombia at the FIFA World Cup.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia win prediction I asked ChatGPT who would Uzbekistan vs Colombia at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The AI predicted Colombia to win the Group K fixture with a 60% chance towards the South American side.

According to ChatGPT, Colombia experience at the World Cup, with the likes of Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez in the squad, puts them ahead of the debutants. As far as Uzbekistan are concerned, they are making their maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup under Italian great Fabio Cannavaro as coach.

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Uzbekistan are strong in defence and counter-attacking football and if Cabo Verde's example are to go by, anything can happen on a given day. Defender Abdukodir Khusanov expected to be crucial. Uzbekistan have a win percentage of 15% while there 25% chances of a draw.

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Uzbekistan vs Colombia head-to-head Thanks to the expansion of 48 teams in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Uzbekistan are set to face Colombia for the first time in history.

Where to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia at FIFA World Cup 2026 globally?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Uzbekistan vs Colombia predicted line-ups Uzbekistan: Yusupov (gk), Abdullaev, Ashurmatov, Khusanov, Sayfiev, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Nasrullaev, Fayzullaev, Urunov, Shomurodov

Colombia: Vargas (gk), Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica, Lerma, Rios, Luis Diaz, Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in