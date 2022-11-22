'A very heavy blow': Messi on FIFA World Cup 2022 defeat to Saudi Arabia

Reacting on Saudi Arabia's squad, Messi said, "We know that Saudi Arabia is a team with good players, who move the ball around well and play a high line," adding, "We worked on that but we rushed it a bit. There are no excuses, we're going to be more united than ever before. This group is strong and has shown it before. We had not been in this situation for a long time. Now we must show that this is a true group."