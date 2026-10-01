Vikash Dhorasoo suggests India take cues from Japan and African football for success

The All India Football Federation should take a leaf out of Japan and African nations' book in order get the national team at the highest level, felt Vikash Dhorasoo - the first player of Indian origin to feature in a FIFA World Cup. The Indian football is entering a new era in the ongoing international window, hosting teams that featured in 2026 World cup.

Ranked 138th in the latest FIFA Rankings, the Blue Tigers started with a stunning 1-1 draw against 44th ranked Panama in Bengaluru. The Khalid Jamil-coached side will host five-time champions and world no.5 Brazil and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 3 and 6 respectively. Both the games will be played at the iconic Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata.

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Indian football has been a mess in recent times. The Indian Super League (ISL) - top-tier football club football tournament - faced a severe financial and operational crisis driven by collapsing broadcast deals, rising club debt, and disputes over revenue retention by AIFF.

According to Dhorasoo, the AIFF should try to send its players to foreign leagues to raise the level of the game in the country, just like Japan and the African nations. “I think the very best example might be Japan in the way they have been sending a lot of players in the foreign leagues,” 52-year-old former France midfielder told reporters in Kolkata on Thursday.

“Now these players are playing in Bundesliga, Premier League and other leagues, and it helped a lot the Japan football to reach very level,” added Dhorasoo, who has Indian ancestry through his father's side. “Another example I will take is the African one. In AFCON, you will find a lot of players from the local league and more from the outside.

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"The progress of AFCON to me is crazy. They also have a league called African Nations Championship (CHAN), that involves only local league players. So that can also be implemented in India,” added Dhorasoo, who made two substitute appearances at the 2006 World Cup for France against Switzerland and South Korea.

Vikash Dhorasoo wants to meet Indian players A former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star, Dhorasoo is in India on a special invitation from the AIFF for the historic international friendly between India and Brazil in Kolkata on October 3.

The former midfielder is equally excited about India facing Brazil, especially after their gritty 1-1 draw against Panama. Asked what would be his pep talk to the Indian players before the Brazil game, Dhorasoo wants Ryan Williams and Co. to enjoy full 90 minutes on the field.

“I would like to meet the Indian players and coach Khalid Jamil. I think it would be great moment (playing against Brazil) for everyone in India football,” Dhorasoo responded to a Livemint query. "They have to enjoy this moment, prove their mettle on the field.