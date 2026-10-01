Vikash Dhorasoo suggests India take cues from Japan and African football for success

The All India Football Federation should take a leaf out of Japan and African nations' book in order get the national team at the highest level, felt Vikash Dhorasoo - the first player of Indian origin to feature in a FIFA World Cup. The Indian football is entering a new era in the ongoing international window, hosting teams that featured in 2026 World cup.

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Ranked 138th in the latest FIFA Rankings, the Blue Tigers started with a stunning 1-1 draw against 44th ranked Panama in Bengaluru. The Khalid Jamil-coached side will host five-time champions and world no.5 Brazil and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 3 and 6 respectively. Both the games will be played at the iconic Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata.

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Indian football has been a mess in recent times. The Indian Super League (ISL) - top-tier football club football tournament - faced a severe financial and operational crisis driven by collapsing broadcast deals, rising club debt, and disputes over revenue retention by AIFF.

According to Dhorasoo, the AIFF should try to send its players to foreign leagues to raise the level of the game in the country, just like Japan and the African nations. “I think the very best example might be Japan in the way they have been sending a lot of players in the foreign leagues,” 52-year-old former France midfielder told reporters in Kolkata on Thursday.

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“Now these players are playing in Bundesliga, Premier League and other leagues, and it helped a lot the Japan football to reach very level,” added Dhorasoo, who has Indian ancestry through his father's side. “Another example I will take is the African one. In AFCON, you will find a lot of players from the local league and more from the outside.

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"The progress of AFCON to me is crazy. They also have a league called African Nations Championship (CHAN), that involves only local league players. So that can also be implemented in India,” added Dhorasoo, who made two substitute appearances at the 2006 World Cup for France against Switzerland and South Korea.

Vikash Dhorasoo wants to meet Indian players A former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star, Dhorasoo is in India on a special invitation from the AIFF for the historic international friendly between India and Brazil in Kolkata on October 3.

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The former midfielder is equally excited about India facing Brazil, especially after their gritty 1-1 draw against Panama. Asked what would be his pep talk to the Indian players before the Brazil game, Dhorasoo wants Ryan Williams and Co. to enjoy full 90 minutes on the field.

“I would like to meet the Indian players and coach Khalid Jamil. I think it would be great moment (playing against Brazil) for everyone in India football,” Dhorasoo responded to a Livemint query. "They have to enjoy this moment, prove their mettle on the field.

“They have to make it the best match of their career. They will take a lot of experience and maybe can score a few goals. I am sure Jamil will put a good tactic to beat Brazil,” he added.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in