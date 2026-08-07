Vinicius Júnior extends Real Madrid deal, ending Arsenal's hopes of signing Brazil star

Arsenal's hopes of signing Vinicius Júnior were dashed after the Brazil international signed a new six-year deal with Real Madrid on Thursday.

“Real Madrid and Vinícius Júnior have agreed on the extension of our player’s contract, which links him to the club until 30 June 2032,” the LaLiga giants said in a statement on Thursday.

“Vinícius Júnior joined Real Madrid in July 2018 at the age of 18. In his eight seasons wearing our jersey, he has played 375 matches, scored 128 goals, and won 14 titles: two Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups. His contribution to all these titles has been pivotal due to his gameplay, assists, and goals."

The 26-year-old left-winger said he was excited to continue playing for Real Madrid.

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“Eight years at the Bernabéu are too few … six more years, and for ever!”, he wrote on Instagram.

Júnior's contract was set to expire in June 2027, and his contract extension also brings an end to speculation over a possible move to the Premier League.

Arsenal's hopes of signing Vinicius Jr dashed English champions Arsenal had reportedly shown interest in signing the Brazil international during the ongoing transfer window to strengthen their attacking options.

However, the new agreement with Real Madrid until 2032 effectively ends those links and ensures the winger remains at the Santiago Bernabéu for the long term.

On the international stage, Vinicius remains a crucial part of the Brazilian football team. At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Brazil were knocked out in the round of 16, he scored four goals and assisted once. Despite that result, he remains regarded as one of Brazil's leading attacking players heading into the next international cycle.

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Vinicius had joined Real Madrid from Brazilian outfit Flamengo in 2018. With the Los Blancos, he has won multiple titles, including three LaLiga titles, two UEFA Champions League titles and one Copa del Rey title.

Vinicius is expected to remain a central figure in Real Madrid's plans as the club prepares for the 2026-27 campaign under new manager Jose Mourinho, who has returned to the club after 13 years.

"Very well, getting to know the new manager, the new players and working really hard in training," Vinicius had told Real Madrid TV before signing the new contract.

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"He wants me to be just as I’ve always been – happy, positive and playing my own style of football," he added.

It was only a few hours before Júnior signed a new contract when Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

The Ivory Coast youngster has joined Real Madrid for a fee of 140 million euros, according to Spanish media reports. His contract will run up until 30 June 2033.