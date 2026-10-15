Why Vinicius Jr will miss Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Four-match ban explained

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has been handed a four-match La Liga suspension that rules him out of the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona. The ban was confirmed on Wednesday after the Brazilian was sent off during last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

How the red card unfolded against Villarreal Vinicius came off the bench in the second half and thought he had doubled Real Madrid’s lead when he finished a quick counter-attack. Celebrations were already underway, with manager Jose Mourinho joining the players, when VAR intervened. The review showed Vinicius pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair in the build-up to the goal. Referee Isidro Diaz de Mera disallowed the effort and showed the 26-year-old a straight red card. Real Madrid held on with ten men to secure the three points, but the late drama set up a lengthy disciplinary process.

View full Image View full Image Referee Isidro Diaz shows a red card to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior ( REUTERS )

Why the suspension is four matches long Spain’s Competition Committee ruled that Vinicius was suspended for two games for “behaving violently... (while) not being in a position to challenge for the ball,” and for two more matches for “protests” to the officials. The hair-pull was classified as violent conduct because the ball was not being contested at the time. The additional matches stemmed from the Brazilian’s reaction after the red card, which the referee’s report described as aggressive. Real Madrid had hoped for a shorter ban and considered the punishment disproportionate, but the appeals were rejected.

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Which games Vinicius Jr will miss The four-match ban covers Real Madrid’s next four league fixtures: the home game against Sevilla this Sunday, the trip to Barcelona at the Camp Nou on October 25, the away match at Racing Santander, and the visit to Valencia. Missing the Clasico is the clearest blow. Barcelona currently lead La Liga with 24 points from eight games, while Real Madrid sit fourth on 18 points. The gap is six points, and the absence of one of Madrid’s most dangerous attackers in such a high-stakes fixture leaves the title race even tighter for Jose Mourinho’s side.

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What Vinicius Jr said after the sending-off Shortly after the Villarreal match, Vinicius posted on Instagram. He wrote that the joy continued but added a direct apology, saying sorry to the team and the fans for leaving them a man short. The message acknowledged the impact of the red card without addressing the hair-pull itself.