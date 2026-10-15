Why Vinicius Jr will miss Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Four-match ban explained

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has been handed a four-match La Liga suspension that rules him out of the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona. The ban was confirmed on Wednesday after the Brazilian was sent off during last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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How the red card unfolded against Villarreal Vinicius came off the bench in the second half and thought he had doubled Real Madrid’s lead when he finished a quick counter-attack. Celebrations were already underway, with manager Jose Mourinho joining the players, when VAR intervened. The review showed Vinicius pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair in the build-up to the goal. Referee Isidro Diaz de Mera disallowed the effort and showed the 26-year-old a straight red card. Real Madrid held on with ten men to secure the three points, but the late drama set up a lengthy disciplinary process.

Referee Isidro Diaz shows a red card to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior

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Why the suspension is four matches long Spain’s Competition Committee ruled that Vinicius was suspended for two games for “behaving violently... (while) not being in a position to challenge for the ball,” and for two more matches for “protests” to the officials. The hair-pull was classified as violent conduct because the ball was not being contested at the time. The additional matches stemmed from the Brazilian’s reaction after the red card, which the referee’s report described as aggressive. Real Madrid had hoped for a shorter ban and considered the punishment disproportionate, but the appeals were rejected.

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Which games Vinicius Jr will miss The four-match ban covers Real Madrid’s next four league fixtures: the home game against Sevilla this Sunday, the trip to Barcelona at the Camp Nou on October 25, the away match at Racing Santander, and the visit to Valencia. Missing the Clasico is the clearest blow. Barcelona currently lead La Liga with 24 points from eight games, while Real Madrid sit fourth on 18 points. The gap is six points, and the absence of one of Madrid’s most dangerous attackers in such a high-stakes fixture leaves the title race even tighter for Jose Mourinho’s side.

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What Vinicius Jr said after the sending-off Shortly after the Villarreal match, Vinicius posted on Instagram. He wrote that the joy continued but added a direct apology, saying sorry to the team and the fans for leaving them a man short. The message acknowledged the impact of the red card without addressing the hair-pull itself.

Real Madrid now face a stretch of league fixtures without their Brazilian forward, though he remains available for Champions League action in the meantime. The club is expected to continue exploring options, but the four-match ban stands for now and keeps Vinicius out of the first Clasico of the season.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.