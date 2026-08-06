Vinicius Jr's new social media act sparks speculation on Real Madrid's Brazilian star amid talks of Arsenal transfer

Amid talks of his transfer to Arsenal, Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior ignited the speculation on his future by deleting all posts from his Instagram account. Vinicius, who was a part of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, has been offered a mouth-watering contract renewal at Real Madrid worth £19million per year contract.

However, the 26-year-old is yet to reach to a decision. Vinicius' contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of the 2027 season and Premier League giants Arsenal has already placed an interest for the Brazilian. In case, Vinicius is unable to agree on Real Madrid's terms, the Premier League champions are ready to pounce on him.

Also Read | Brazil have never beaten Norway: Check prediction for Vinicius Junior vs Haaland

Amid all these, Vinicius' act of deleting all of his pictures from his Instagram account has raised quite a few eyebrows on Wednesday night. Vinicius' boasts of 64.1 million followers on Instagram and currently has no photos, In fact, he has removed his profile picture and also the bio.

View full Image View full Image Vinicius Junior's official Instagram account.

However, despite Vinicius' surprise social media act and a chance to shift base to England lingering, Real Madrid are hopeful of retaining the Brazilian at Santiago Bernabeu. It must be noted that Vinicius deletion of all his Instagram photos can be interpreted in a different number of ways.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho set for Real Madrid return after 13 years, says report

Vinicius in Jose Mourinho's plans New Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has already stated that Vinicius is very much in his plans. Based on a Daily Mail report, Vinicius' agents met the Real Madrid officials in Madrid on Wednesday to talk about the future.

In fact Vinicius's social media deletion came just three days after he returned from his post-World Cup holiday. He has also started training under Mourinho. The Brazilian also admitted that Mourinho has been good so far.

“It has ⁠gone very well, getting to know the new coach and the new ​players, and training very hard. Mourinho wants me to be as I have always been: happy, cheerful ‌and playing my football,” Vinicius told Real Madrid TV earlier this week. The report also added that Arsenal made enquiries last week.

It is understood that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is very much interested in Vinicius and there could possibly some sort of headlines during the summer transfer window. It is believed that Real Madrid don't want to lose Vinicius on a free transfer.