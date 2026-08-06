Vinicius Jr's new social media act sparks speculation on Real Madrid's Brazilian star amid talks of Arsenal transfer

Amid talks of his transfer to Arsenal, Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior ignited the speculation on his future by deleting all posts from his Instagram account. Vinicius, who was a part of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, has been offered a mouth-watering contract renewal at Real Madrid worth £19million per year contract.

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However, the 26-year-old is yet to reach to a decision. Vinicius' contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of the 2027 season and Premier League giants Arsenal has already placed an interest for the Brazilian. In case, Vinicius is unable to agree on Real Madrid's terms, the Premier League champions are ready to pounce on him.

Also Read | Brazil have never beaten Norway: Check prediction for Vinicius Junior vs Haaland

Amid all these, Vinicius' act of deleting all of his pictures from his Instagram account has raised quite a few eyebrows on Wednesday night. Vinicius' boasts of 64.1 million followers on Instagram and currently has no photos, In fact, he has removed his profile picture and also the bio.

Vinicius Junior's official Instagram account.

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However, despite Vinicius' surprise social media act and a chance to shift base to England lingering, Real Madrid are hopeful of retaining the Brazilian at Santiago Bernabeu. It must be noted that Vinicius deletion of all his Instagram photos can be interpreted in a different number of ways.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho set for Real Madrid return after 13 years, says report

Vinicius in Jose Mourinho's plans New Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has already stated that Vinicius is very much in his plans. Based on a Daily Mail report, Vinicius' agents met the Real Madrid officials in Madrid on Wednesday to talk about the future.

In fact Vinicius's social media deletion came just three days after he returned from his post-World Cup holiday. He has also started training under Mourinho. The Brazilian also admitted that Mourinho has been good so far.

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“It has ⁠gone very well, getting to know the new coach and the new ​players, and training very hard. Mourinho wants me to be as I have always been: happy, cheerful ‌and playing my football,” Vinicius told Real Madrid TV earlier this week. The report also added that Arsenal made enquiries last week.

It is understood that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is very much interested in Vinicius and there could possibly some sort of headlines during the summer transfer window. It is believed that Real Madrid don't want to lose Vinicius on a free transfer.

Vinicius' statistics for Real Madrid Having joined Real Madrid in 2018, Vinicius has scored more than 100 goals for Los Blancos across all competitions. In fact, he became the eighth player in Real Madrid history to score more than 20 goals in the last five seasons.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in