Viral video: Cristiano Ronaldo strips down to shorts in -20°C to take icy dip in pool; social media reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo went a step further to post bare chested in a minus 20 degrees freezing temperature in the snow as the Al Nassr star took a icy dip in a pool during his Christmas vacation in Finland's Lapland region.

On a winter break in the Saudi Pro League, the 39-year-old Ronaldo travelled with partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children to Lapland where they met Santa Claus. Ronaldo posted a 10-minute video about their celebration on his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United great appeared to decline to ski with his family. He wished his followers — including 645 million on Instagram — a ‘Merry Christmas’ in Spanish.

In a short video that he posted on X, Ronaldo looked excited as he got ready to take the dip in the cold water. With his kids and partner by his side, Ronaldo said, “Guys, look at this experience, freezing minus 20 degrees. Now, what I have in front, cold, minus 2. I am gonna do try a little bit.”

The Portuguese star then spend some time inside the water as someone asks him to move his muscles down inside. Ronaldo also asked how deep the ladder goes inside the water, to which a person replied “two metres.”

Meanwhile, the netizens dubbed Ronaldo as a the ‘Cold man.’ An user wrote, “Are you a human? You are not even shivering. My teeth would have been clapping 10 times per seconds.” Another user hilariously took a dig at Ronaldo's close friend and rival Lionel Messi.

“2m deep, you throw Messi in it, he disappears,” he wrote. “I really don’t know how people do it. As soon as I touch cold water my body starts shaking and I feel like I’m losing control of myself,” posted another.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats in 2024 On a professional front, Ronaldo had a remarkable season in 2024, both for the club and the country. With the Portugal national team, Ronaldo played 14 matches in 2024 and scored 10 goals and three assists. He played a crucial role in Portugal's road to the quarterfinals in the EURO 2024, only to be eliminated against France in a shootout.

As far as Al Nassr is concerned, Ronaldo scored an astonishing 43 goals in 51 games across competition. In total, Ronaldo is just 84 goals away from breaking the 1000 career goals.