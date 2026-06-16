Vozinha goes viral: 40-year-old goalkeeper’s Instagram grows 10,000% | Spain vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026

A goalless draw rarely makes headlines, let alone history. But, Cape Verde's World Cup debut did exactly that on Monday, 15 June. The reason was a 40-year-old goalkeeper named Vozinha.

Before Cape Verde's World Cup debut, Vozinha had a modest following on social media, fewer than 50,000. Within hours of full-time against Spain, his account exploded. He crossed 5.2 million within a few hours. That’s about 10,000% growth. And, it’s growing every minute.

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The 40-year-old goalkeeper, whose real name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, became a household name in just 90 minutes. He held the heavily-favoured Spanish national team to a goalless draw. That result secured Cape Verde's first-ever World Cup point on their World Cup debut.

Spain entered the tournament as favourites to lift the trophy. They dominated possession and territory throughout, registering 27 shots in total. Seven of those efforts were on target. ESPN's expected goals metric gave Spain 2.10 xG for the match. Vozinha simply refused to be beaten.

His performance included several highlight-reel saves, particularly in the closing stages of the first half. He denied Ferran Torres, Pedri and Aymeric Laporte in quick succession. That sequence proved decisive in preserving Cape Verde's remarkable clean sheet.

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Vozinha's heroics earned him FIFA Man of the Match recognition. He also became the oldest goalkeeper in World Cup history to keep a clean sheet in a tournament match. It capped a remarkable career arc for the well-travelled stopper.

His nickname, meaning "little granny" in Portuguese, originated from his grandparents. He spent much of his childhood with them whilst his father served in the military.

His mother worked separately during that period. He adopted the name early in his career, after encountering another goalkeeper named Josimar in Angola.

Vozinha's Club Career Vozinha's club career has taken him across numerous countries and continents. He started at Batuque FC before progressing through CS Mindelense, Progresso in Angola and Zimbru Chisinau in Moldova.

Further stops included Gil Vicente in Portugal, AEL Limassol in Cyprus and AS Trencin in Slovakia. He currently plays for Chaves in Portugal's second-tier league.

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The goalkeeper was reduced to tears after the final whistle. His grandparents, who raised him, had passed away some years earlier. His mother could not attend due to visa complications. "I would like her to be here," he said afterwards, visibly emotional.

Spain vs Cape Verde Create History He represents Cape Verde, also known as Cabo Verde. It’s the third-smallest nation ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup. His performance resonated globally, drawing praise from prominent figures within football.

French star Paul Pogba took to social media to express his admiration. He described Vozinha's performance as something truly remarkable to witness.

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Vozinha reacted simply to his sudden fame, calling the entire experience "crazy" during a post-match interview. For one unforgettable night, a relatively unknown veteran goalkeeper became the world's most talked-about story.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.