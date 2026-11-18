Portugal finished their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group A4 campaign at the top of the standings after securing a 3-2 victory over Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday.

The result came in Portugal's second international match since Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football. Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and substitute Carlos Forbs scored for Portugal, while David Brooks and Sorba Thomas found the net for Wales.

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Portugal ended the group stage with five wins and one defeat. Their only loss came against Denmark, who defeated them 4-1 on Saturday. Wales managed one victory and suffered five defeats across their six group fixtures.

Wales vs Portugal standings The final standings saw Portugal finish first in their group with 15 points from six matches, whereas Norway secured second place with nine points, ahead of Denmark, who also collected nine points. Norway secured the higher position after winning both meetings against the Danes.

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Portugal's campaign included victories over Wales, Norway and Denmark in the first half of the group stage. They also completed a league double over Norway, beating them 2-1 away and 2-1 at home.

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Wales, on the other hand, struggled for consistency. Their only victory came against Norway, whom they defeated 2-1 at home on 1 October. They subsequently lost to Denmark, Norway and Portugal in their remaining fixtures.

Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and Carlos Forbs score in Cardiff Portugal took the lead in the 11th minute through captain Bruno Fernandes, who capitalized on a turnover in possession before finding the top corner with a strike from outside the penalty area.

Wales responded almost immediately. Brooks equalized after Harry Wilson's effort was saved, with Rubin Colwill providing the final pass for the Bournemouth forward to score.

Craig Bellamy's side then moved ahead shortly before half-time. Thomas capitalized on Brooks' pass, raced through on goal and finished past goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

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Portugal restored parity before the interval through Neto, who converted Francisco Trincao's cross to make it 2-2.

The decisive goal arrived in the 70th minute when substitute Forbs took advantage of a defensive error by Ben Cabango. Forbs collected the loose ball, moved past Ben Davies and finished beyond Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Portugal subsequently had to negotiate the closing stages with 10 players after Neto received two yellow cards in quick succession for fouls on Josh Sheehan and Brennan Johnson.

What's next for Wales and Portugal Portugal's first-place finish guarantees them a seeded position in the Nations League quarter-finals. Their 15-point campaign also marked a return to winning ways following the defeat against Denmark.

Wales, meanwhile, will have to fight to retain their League A status through the relegation play-offs scheduled for March 2027. Finishing fourth means they cannot secure automatic survival in the top division.

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The 3-2 defeat therefore brought an end to Wales’ group campaign with a difficult task ahead.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.