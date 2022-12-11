Was dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from starting XI a mistake for Portugal coach Fernando Santos?2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 08:07 AM IST
After 50 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo entered the game, but was unable to make a difference.
Coach Fernando Santos of Portugal has stated that he has no regrets about not starting star striker Cristiano Ronaldo after his team's defeat to Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final.