Was Harry Kane brought down in England vs DR Congo during FIFA World Cup 2026? Referee's non-penalty decision explained

The Round of 32 clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 between England and DR Congo saw a debatable moment just before the first half whistle when referee Adham Makhadmeh didn't award the European nation a penalty in what looked like Harry Kane was fouled inside the box in Atlanta.

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The incident occured specifically in the 43rd minute when Kane went down in the penalty area during the closing minutes. The Bayern Munich striker, on the run, entered the DR Congo penalty area when goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau came off his line and collided with Kane to avert any danger.

While it looked like that Kane was fouled inside the box by Mpasi-Nzau, a closer look painted different story. Trailing by a goal, the English players pleaded for a penalty but the referee Makhadmeh ordered play on.

Viden Assistant Referee (VAR) helf was taken but the replays clearly showed that Kane did dive on that occasion.

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Why Harry Kane's appeal was not successful? A closer look at the videos showed that Kane was pre-determined on his mind that h would go down inside the box. It showed that Kane was already on his way down even before Mpasi-Nzau's hand brushed with the England footballer's leg. However, the decision divided football experts on TV.

Former England striker Alan Shearer, who is a part of the BBC commentary team, expressed that Kane should have been awarded a penalty. Shearer cited that there was a clear contact from the DR Congo goalkeeper.

Former Bengaluru FC coach Ashley Westwood, who is a part of the expert panel ai ZEE5, felt that Kane's fall wasn't clear and hence was not overturned by the VAR.

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Harry Kane saves England with brace After Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo a surprising 1-0 lead over England in the seventh minute, it was Kane, who brought England back in the game with a second half brace. The Congo forward collected a cross on the left of the box and sent his shot low past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the near post.

Kane's equaliser came in the 76th minute. Getting on the left side of the box after recieving a cross from Gordon, the Englishman heads past Mpasi-Nzau's right to give the Three Lions a lifeline. It was his fourth goal of this year's tournament. Kane's second came 10 minutes later.

It was Gordon and Kane conbination once more. Kane recieved the ball on the edge of the box and shoots like a rocket into the top-right of the goal. Mpasi-Nzau does his best to reach the ball but to no avail.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in