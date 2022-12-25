Was Lionel Messi's extra-time goal illegal? World cup final referee says this

After Kylian Mbappe's second goal denied Argentina a win in regular time, the South American squad regained the lead with Lionel Messi's close-range strike in extra time following a Hugo Lloris save. Since then, several people have argued that, if the rules had been followed correctly, the goal should never have been awarded to the Albiceleste.
After Kylian Mbappe's second goal denied Argentina a win in regular time, the South American squad regained the lead with Lionel Messi's close-range strike in extra time following a Hugo Lloris save. Since then, several people have argued that, if the rules had been followed correctly, the goal should never have been awarded to the Albiceleste.
In accordance with the rules, referee Szymon Marciniak should have given France a free kick rather than a goal because there were non-players on the field at the time. A game still depicts some non-playing Argentine players running onto the field of play before the ball passed the goal line in celebration.
In accordance with the rules, referee Szymon Marciniak should have given France a free kick rather than a goal because there were non-players on the field at the time. A game still depicts some non-playing Argentine players running onto the field of play before the ball passed the goal line in celebration.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
If rules were followed rigorously, the goal would have been termed as invalid as some “emotionally charged" Argentine substitutes were already on the field, ready to celebrate when Messi volleyed Hugo Lloris' save, the publication wrote.
Szymon Marciniak, who was the world cup final referee in question, has responded to the argument that Lionel Messi's second goal shouldn't have counted. During a press conference, he showed another screenshot that depicts seven French non-players on the pitch when Mbappé scored a goal from penalty. "The French didn't mention this photo," he said.
Some people have pointed out the part of the FIFA rule that says that the referee is allowed to permit the goal if the “outside agent" does not interfere with play.
“An extra person on the field of play, like an extra ball, is usually "only" considered an issue if there is interference with the game, opponents or match officials," wrote one Twitter user.
Meanwhile, many Argentine fans have pointed out another controversy about awarding a penalty to Mbappe in the final minutes of the extra time that eventually ended that game 3-3. Before the handball by an Argentine player, it was a France player who seemed to have used his hand to move the ball to Mbappe.
While certain camera angles do indicate the same, a different camera angle shows the French no. 18 clearly headed the ball, instead of using his hand.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.