Was VAR wrong in judging Erling Haaland's offside goal against Manchester United? Refereeing body makes massive claim

The Video Assistant Referee's (VAR) decision to allow Erling Haaland's off-side goal against Manchester United in a Premier League encounter at the Old Trafford on Sunday, was an “error of judgement”, stated ​refereeing body Pro Ref in a statement, hours after the Manchester derby.

The Norwegian struck in the 60th minute to seal a 1-0 win for 10-man Manchester City, thus maintaining their perfect run of four wins in as many matches in the Premier League.

At first, the goal was ruled out for offside, but after VAR review the onfield decision was overturned, sparking a roar of celebration from the away fans. Manchester United players were incensed because Enzo Fernandez was in an offside position during the buildup.

The Premier League said the goal was allowed because, despite diving to head the ball, Argentine Fernandez did not get a touch before it reached Haaland at the far post. Rules state a player is interfering with play when "clearly attempting to play a ball" or “challenging an opponent for the ball.”

What did refereeing body Pro Ref say? The refereeing body that oversees Premier League matches, Pro Ref, said that the VAR “did not recognize the likely impact” of Fernandez's position and "should have recommended an onfield review."

Pro Ref said it had made contact with Manchester United to acknowledge an "error of judgment" relating to the winning goal. Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, who was challenging Fernandez, earlier called it an "injustice" and coach Michael Carrick was also perplexed.

"I just don't get it, I really don't get it," he said. “It's worrying, it really is if that's how the game is seen by those who are officiating.” Asked at the time if he thought he would get a better explanation from the referee's governing body or even an apology, Carrick said, "I look forward to that."

Milestone for Erling Haaland Haaland's goal makes him the outright top scorer in the Manchester derby in the Premier League with nine. He moved ahead of Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero, both on eight. He has reached that total in eight games, compared to Rooney's 21 appearances and Aguero's 13.

It was Haaland's sixth goal of the season in all competitions. "You can see he's happy, not only today, even day by day in the training sessions," Maresca said. "As much as we keep Erling happy, we are all happy. How do you say in English, happy wife, happy life?'

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