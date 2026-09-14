Was VAR wrong in judging Erling Haaland's offside goal against Manchester United? Refereeing body makes massive claim

The Video Assistant Referee's (VAR) decision to allow Erling Haaland's off-side goal against Manchester United in a Premier League encounter at the Old Trafford on Sunday, was an “error of judgement”, stated ​refereeing body Pro Ref in a statement, hours after the Manchester derby.

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The Norwegian struck in the 60th minute to seal a 1-0 win for 10-man Manchester City, thus maintaining their perfect run of four wins in as many matches in the Premier League.

At first, the goal was ruled out for offside, but after VAR review the onfield decision was overturned, sparking a roar of celebration from the away fans. Manchester United players were incensed because Enzo Fernandez was in an offside position during the buildup.

The Premier League said the goal was allowed because, despite diving to head the ball, Argentine Fernandez did not get a touch before it reached Haaland at the far post. Rules state a player is interfering with play when "clearly attempting to play a ball" or “challenging an opponent for the ball.”

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What did refereeing body Pro Ref say? The refereeing body that oversees Premier League matches, Pro Ref, said that the VAR “did not recognize the likely impact” of Fernandez's position and "should have recommended an onfield review."

Pro Ref said it had made contact with Manchester United to acknowledge an "error of judgment" relating to the winning goal. Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, who was challenging Fernandez, earlier called it an "injustice" and coach Michael Carrick was also perplexed.

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"I just don't get it, I really don't get it," he said. “It's worrying, it really is if that's how the game is seen by those who are officiating.” Asked at the time if he thought he would get a better explanation from the referee's governing body or even an apology, Carrick said, "I look forward to that."

Milestone for Erling Haaland Haaland's goal makes him the outright top scorer in the Manchester derby in the Premier League with nine. He moved ahead of Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero, both on eight. He has reached that total in eight games, compared to Rooney's 21 appearances and Aguero's 13.

It was Haaland's sixth goal of the season in all competitions. "You can see he's happy, not only today, even day by day in the training sessions," Maresca said. "As much as we keep Erling happy, we are all happy. How do you say in English, happy wife, happy life?'

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“Happy Erling, happy life.” Manchester City extended its record as the team to have won more games against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League than any other opponent, with 10 victories. Liverpool are second with eight wins. Arsenal and Chelsea have six.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in