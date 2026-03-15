Watch: 16-year-old Max Dowman sprints down the field to score for Arsenal, becomes Premier League's youngest scorer

Arsenal's Max Dowman became the yougest player to score a goal in Premier League history, helping the Gunners to a 2-0 victory against Everton at the Emirates on Saturday.

Coming off the bench in the 74th minute, Dowman had to wait till the end of the game to etch his name into the history books.

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With 90 seconds remaining of the game, Dowman created the first goal, whipping a cross into the Everton box and allowing Viktor Gyokeres to open the scoring.

Minutes later, in added time, Dowman became the tip of the spear for an Arsenal counterattack from an Everton corner, and sprinted down the length of the field to put the ball into an empty net, with Jordan Pickford still retreating from Arsenal's half.

At 16 years and 73 days, Dowman is now the youngest player in Premier League history, having broken the record held by Everton's James Vaughan, who was 16 years and 270 days when he scored against Crystal Palace in the 2004/05 season.

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Dowman also scripted a club record with his goal against Everton, becoming the youngest scorer in the club's history. In doing so, Dowman beat club legend Cesc Fabregas, who was 16 years, six months, and 28 days old when opened his account for the Gunners in a 5-1 victory of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2002/03 season.

Here is the list of the five youngest scorers in Premier League history: 1. Max Dowman (Arsenal) - 16 years, 73 days

2. James Vaughan (Everton) - 16 years, 270 days

3. James Milner (Leeds United) - 16 years, 356 days

4. Wayne Rooney (Everton) - 16 years, 360 days

5 Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) - 16 years, 361 days

Arsenal march on towards Premier League glory Dowman's sublime performance for Arsenal could not have come at a better time, with the Gunners sitting on top of the Premier League with seven games remaining.

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Arsenal's victory over Everton took them to 70 points, nine clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

If at all it were to come down to goal difference, Arsenal have the superior numbers there as well, with a GD of 39 over City's 32.

With 21 wins of 31 games, Arsenal have looked rock solid all season, and it is for Mikel Arteta's men to lose at this point, especially with City having drawn their last two games.

Will Arsenal finally end their 22-year wait for a Premier League title this season? We'll know in a few weeks.

About the Author Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More ✕ Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.



Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.



Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.



Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.



Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.