Watch: Alexia Putellas thanks FC Barcelona teammates; Spanish footballer wins Ballon d'Or Feminin for record third time

Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d'Or Feminin for a record-equalling third time. The Spanish midfielder now shares the record with her Spain teammate Aitana Bonmatí. Her victory also kept the award in Spanish hands for six consecutive years.

Putellas previously won in 2021 and 2022. Bonmati then claimed three straight awards in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Together, the two midfielders have dominated the prize during this period.

The latest honour follows an outstanding season with FC Barcelona. Putellas captained the club to four trophies in 2025-26, including the Champions League. She scored 21 goals and provided 13 assists across all competitions.

Seven goals came in the Champions League. Barcelona secured their fourth European title in six seasons. Putellas also created 36 chances in the competition, matching Bayern Munich's Klara Buhl.

Her influence extended beyond goals and assists. Across four competitions, she created 89 chances, including 19 clear scoring opportunities. She also completed 965 passes into the attacking third of the pitch.

Barcelona won their seventh consecutive league title during the season. Putellas contributed seven league assists and created 40 chances during open play. She carried extra responsibility while Bonmati missed five months through injury.

The award also marks a remarkable recovery from a career-threatening knee injury. Putellas suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury just before Euro 2022 and missed the tournament. Although she retained her individual award that year, rebuilding her form took time.

She played only a small role in Spain's victorious 2023 World Cup campaign. A goal in the 2024 Champions League final marked another important step forward. Her performances improved further before last season's success.

She also scored twice against England in June. That victory secured Spain's place at the 2027 World Cup.

Putellas received the most votes from an international panel of journalists. The voters represented countries within FIFA's top 50 rankings. Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor finished second while Manchester City's Khadija Shaw came third.

Born in Mollet del Vallès, Putellas grew up supporting Barcelona. Andres Iniesta, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho were among her football idols. She returned to Barcelona in 2012 after spells with Espanyol and Levante.

Over 14 years, she collected 38 trophies with her childhood club. These included 10 league titles and four European cups. Seeking a fresh challenge, she joined London City Lionesses in July.

Victory speech After receiving the award, Putellas delivered a powerful speech.

“I want to thank my teammates, my fellow Barca players. The fact that we have been nominated says a lot about the season we had. I sincerely believe that any one of you here would have been just as deserving of standing up here right now and giving this speech,” she said.