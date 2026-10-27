Watch Ballon d'Or 2026 winner Harry Kane's emotional speech: Thanks to Tottenham, England and ‘biggest supporter’

Harry Kane shared his Ballon d'Or 2026 success with Tottenham, England, Bayern Munich and his family. His emotional speech celebrated the people who helped him reach this moment. From childhood coaches to his wife, the England national team captain thanked those behind his football journey.

The England captain said receiving the award in London made the evening extra special. He thanked France Football, the organisers and everyone who voted for him. Kane also praised fellow nominees, describing the competition as tough.

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Tottenham received a warm tribute from their former player. Kane recalled joining the club at age 11 and developing under its guidance. He credited coaches and shared experiences for helping him fulfil his dream.

“I wouldn't be where I am today without Tottenham for sure…you allowed me to live my dream. So, for sure, without all those moments together, all the ups and downs along the way of that journey have led me to this moment here today,” Kane said.

His thanks also extended to Spurs supporters, as well as to Bayern and England fans. Kane said he appreciated encouragement in stadiums and on social media.

Turning to England, the 33-year-old described a special year that included difficult moments. He praised the squad's bond, training standards and togetherness during the World Cup. Leading his teammates, he said, remained a source of pride.

Kane also thanked England's coaching staff and Football Association officials for their support. He presented the award as something his international teammates could share.

Bayern Munich's players received similar praise for pushing him to improve every week. Kane said competing with teammates during training made him a better footballer. He credited the club's staff with improving his leadership and personal growth.

Harry Kane thanks his family His speech then became more personal as he remembered his parents' sacrifices. They took him to training and watched matches across England and Germany.

“You gave me the support. You gave me the times, taking me to training, coming to watch me play all around England, all around Germany, no matter where it was. Even to this day, you're there. There was never any pressure from you to become a footballer. It was always about working hard. It was always about improving. It was always about learning,” Harry Kane said.

He also thanked his brother Charlie, recalling their childhood love for the game. His wife's family received praise for their support, which helped him perform.

Addressing his children watching at home, Kane hoped to set a good example. He wanted them to understand hard work, self-belief and professionalism.

Harry Kane’s ‘biggest supporter’ His final tribute went to his wife Kate, whom he called his best friend. Kane recognised her sacrifices and the nervous wait before the result.

“You're my biggest supporter. I actually felt like you wanted this more than me,” he told her.

“You sacrificed yourself to help me achieve my dreams. I know they're your dreams as well. It wouldn't be possible without you,” he added.

He made clear that the award belonged to their family and close team.