Fans across Argentina gathered around the waving the national flag and raising posters of their hero Lionel Messi after their team won the FIFA World Cup final after defeating the defending champions France on Sunday.

Swathes of crowds erupted in Argentina's Buenos Aires after the national football team ‘La Albiceleste’ clinched the World Cup in a penalty shootout 4-2.

Fans draped in Argentina's blue and white colors can be seen singing, dancing and waving the national flag as they gathered around the Obelisk in central Buenos Aires.

Obelisk has acted as an unofficial meeting point for millions of football fans in Argentina. Recently, fans had also come out in numbers to celebrate their national team's 3-0 victory over Croatia to reach the World Cup final.

The win has given cause for celebration to millions of fans across the South American country which has been battling sky-high inflation in a divided political landscape.

Meanwhile, Argentina's captain Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball award as the best player of the tournament. He also became the first player in World Cup history to score goals in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

The victory has also come as a respite for Messi who is playing in his last World Cup. Messi has chased five World Cups ever since his debut in 2006 to finally clinch the title in this edition.

Messi after winning the title said, “It’s just crazy that it became a reality this way… I craved for this so much. I knew God would bring this gift to me. I had the feeling that this was the one."

“It took so long, but here it is…We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it." the star player added

While French player Kylian Mbappe gave it his all to bring the title back to his country along with scoring the first hat trick in a World Cup final in 56 years, he still could not save the day for his team.