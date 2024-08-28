WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo scores freekick as Al-Nassr Triumph Over Al-Feiha in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo's free kick ended his drought and brought his tally to 899 goals, putting critics at bay during Al-Nassr's win over Al-Feiha in the Saudi Premier League.

Livemint
Updated28 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Fayah v Al Nassr - King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Buraidah, Saudi Arabia - August 27, 2024 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Fayah v Al Nassr - King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Buraidah, Saudi Arabia - August 27, 2024 Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr won their first game of the Saudi Premier League 2024-25 season against Al-Feiha at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah on Tuesday.

The highlight of the match, however, was a towering kick by Christiano Ronaldo shortly before the halftime. The Portuguese star shocked his opponents in a moment of brilliance while also ending his drought for freekicks and putting his critics at bay. Ronaldo now remains frustrating close to the prestigious 900 goal mark, with the free kick against Al-Feiha taking his tally to 899.

Overall, Ronaldo has netted 64 goals from free-kicks in his extensive and illustrious career, trailing just behind Argentina's Lionel Messi, who leads with 65 goals.

28 Aug 2024
