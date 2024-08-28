Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr won their first game of the Saudi Premier League 2024-25 season against Al-Feiha at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah on Tuesday.

The highlight of the match, however, was a towering kick by Christiano Ronaldo shortly before the halftime. The Portuguese star shocked his opponents in a moment of brilliance while also ending his drought for freekicks and putting his critics at bay. Ronaldo now remains frustrating close to the prestigious 900 goal mark, with the free kick against Al-Feiha taking his tally to 899.