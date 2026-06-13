‘Watch him win’: Zlatan Ibrahimovic snatches iShowSpeed's mic as online streamer predicts Portugal winning FIFA WC 2026

In one of the most hilarious off-the-field moments of FIFA World Cup 2026, popular American online streamer iShowSpeed got his microphone taken away during a show on Fox Sports.

iShowSpeed appeared as a guest alongside Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic and French football icon Thierry Henry.

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During the show, Zlatan Ibrahimovic asked Speed who he thinks will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

iShowSpeed's confident reply to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's question Speed confidently replied: "Portugal. Ronaldo winning the World Cup," the American internet sensation said. Right after Speed's comment, Ibrahimovic playfully took away Speed's microphone and shoved him away, and then the latter could be heard saying "Hello, watch. Watch him win. Watch him win." Henry had no words and he just stared at Speed with complete disbelief.

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Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in his sixth FIFA World Cup for Portugal. He joins just two other players—His long-time rival Lionel Messi of Argentina and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to have played in six FIFA World Cups.

While Lionel Messi finally realised his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is yet to win the prestigious tournament. Mexico, too, have not won the FIFA World Cup thus far.

Portugal, whose best finish in the World Cup is a third place finish in 1966, will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo in their Group K opener in Houston on 17 June. They will then take on Uzbekistan at the same venue on 23 June, before locking horns against Colombia on 27 June.

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The current Al Nassr star is confident of Portugal’s chances in the FIFA World Cup, but wants to take it one step at a time.

"We're approaching this competition with a lot of hope," the 41-year-old Ronaldo recently said. "The preparation has been very good, tiring, because we have worked hard," he added, insisting that he is in "physically good" shape. "I am very positive, I believe things will go well and that we will put in a good performance," he said.

"It's a very good generation... which will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people," the forward said of the squad around him.

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"The most important thing is to start well, with the first match, then follow up with the second and third... finish top of the group and from there, take it one match at a time," he added.

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At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Portugal were eliminated in the quarter-finals after a 1-0 loss to Morocco. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co will be hoping to go all the way this time and possibly lift the trophy.