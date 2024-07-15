Watch: Injured Messi gets up in raw excitement, reacts as Argentina score winning goal to lift Copa America 2024

At 37, Lionel Messi knew this might be his last major international tournament. From shedding tears for not being able to take part in the game, he soon experienced a completely-different type of emotion.

Lionel Messi had to exit the Copa America 2024 final early in the second half due to an ankle injury. At 37, he knew this might be his last major international tournament. He was in tears as he sat alone while watching the Argentina vs Colombia match. Argentina’s 24-year-old Julián Álvarez was sitting beside him as Leo got emotional.

Then, Lautaro Martínez scored the sole goal of the match in the 112th minute in Extra Time. TV cameras captured Messi’s priceless reactions. The cameras, which saw Messi plunge into despair a few moments back, witnessed his raw excitement as Martínez scored the goal.

Messi looked eager as Argentina went closer to Colombia’s goal. Injured Messi got on one foot while resting the right foot on the left. However, the ball moved back to the mid-field. Then, again, the South American team managed to get to the opponent's side. Messi looked anxious.

Martínez scored. The entire team at the Reserve Bench ran to the field. However, Messi could not move much due to his injury. He laughed in joy and threw his arm in the air. He started shaking both his hands, lofted in the air. He limped ahead to hug one of his team members.

Waves of emotions for Lionel Messi

More team members joined in and hugged Messi. Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso came and joined the group hug. Leo could not control his emotions and seemed to be crying as he hugged one of the Argentine coaching staff. The group hug was interrupted as players had to rejoin for the remainder of the match.

Álvarez joined Messi again. This time, the mood was completely changed. Messi, tearful earlier, was smiling beyond control. Messi could not sit for long. He got up again. Martínez came and hugged him.

It was Leo Messi’s 45th senior trophy with Argentina. He surpassed Brazil’s Dani Alves as the player with the most trophies in football history.

