In a friendly match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Riyadh, CR7 began up front for a Saudi All-Star XI while longtime rival Lionel Messi lined up for the Ligue 1 powerhouses. Al-Nassr was awarded a penalty as a result of the reckless challenge, which Cristiano Ronaldo buried into the top right corner. However, CR7 also enjoyed showing French world cup star Kylian Mbappe the lump on his face before the two cracked jokes in the centre circle.