Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami stormed into the semi-finals at the Major League Soccer (MLS) as it won 4-0 against Charlotte FC on August 12.

Josef Martinez scored the first goal from a penalty. Robert Taylor scored the second one while Adilson Malanda’s own goal at the 78th minute seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Charlotte FC. But, it wasn't the fairy tale ending Messi fans asked for. The stadium erupted when Leo scored the fourth goal for his team at the 86th minute.

With the former Barcelona trio of Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba leading the way, Miami consistently put Charlotte on the defensive. These three, working in tandem with Martinez, effectively baffled the opposing defence and achieved commendable results.

Messi once again led the charge as captain for Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham. It ignited the hopes of fans with his return on the field in their exhilarating quest for the coveted Leagues Cup championship.

The battleground was none other than the DRV PNK Stadium, where the passionate Miami fans gathered, fueling the team's determination to secure a spot in the semifinals of this fiercely competitive tournament. The journey has been nothing short of extraordinary for Inter Miami, with Messi's entry onto the American football scene leaving an indelible mark.

The 36-year-old maestro, having donned the Inter Miami jersey, has notched an impressive tally of eight goals and one assist so far. His partnership with former Barcelona teammates Busquets and Alba, has injected new life into the team, propelling them towards the Leagues Cup glory they so fervently chase.

A formidable hurdle stood in the way as Gerardo Martino's side faced off against the resilient Charlotte team, vying for a coveted spot in the competition's last four. The Charlottes, fresh off a stunning 2-1 turnaround against Houston Dynamo, are determined to thwart Messi's magical MLS journey and claim their own moment of triumph.

Fans can't get over Messi magic

Amidst the unfolding drama, Messi's presence has transformed Inter Miami's Leagues Cup expedition into an exhilarating rollercoaster ride. His every move, every kick of the ball, is scrutinised by avid fans who eagerly anticipate his next moment of brilliance.

In a sporting tale that could easily be mistaken for a Hollywood script, Messi's heroics have truly illuminated Inter Miami's path in the Leagues Cup. For fans, witnessing the Argentine sensation in action once again is a spectacle to behold, an experience that promises thrills, drama, and a dash of magic in every match.