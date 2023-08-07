Watch Messi do it again: Magic free-kick saves Inter Miami against FC Dallas; check David Beckham’s priceless reaction1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 11:18 AM IST
The victory against FC Dallas helped Messi and Inter Miami advance to the quarterfinals.
Lionel Messi once again displayed his brilliance, leading Inter Miami to a thrilling victory over FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup. Despite facing a 2-1 deficit at halftime and being down 3-1 at the start of the second half, Inter Miami made a remarkable comeback, with Messi's outstanding performance as the catalyst.
Check how David Beckham reacted after Messi scored from that magic free-kick:
FC Dallas coach Nico Estévez acknowledged the difficulty in dealing with Messi's free-kicks, stating, "It's obvious that for him a free-kick around that area is like a penalty kick for another player."
Also Read: ‘Today that dream came true’: David Beckham welcomes Lionel Messi to Inter Miami in historic move
The match headed to a penalty shootout after Messi's game-tying heroics. Messi, who won the coin toss, confidently scored the first penalty for Inter Miami. FC Dallas' Paxton Pomykal's miss on the second kick proved costly, sealing the home team's fate despite their impressive performance.
Benjamin Cremaschi, 18-year-old Miami native of Argentine descent, emerged as the hero, converting the final penalty kick for Inter Miami. Cremaschi's goal in the 65th minute earlier sparked Inter Miami's incredible comeback after coming off the bench.
Quarter-finals for Inter Miami, Messi
With this thrilling victory, Messi and Inter Miami advance to the quarter-finals. They await the winner of the Houston Dynamo FC vs Charlotte FC match. Messi's impact has been undeniable, with four games and four victories under his belt since joining his new club, showcasing his immense talent and contribution to Inter Miami's success.