Watch Messi do it again: Magic free-kick saves Inter Miami against FC Dallas; check David Beckham's priceless reaction
Watch Messi do it again: Magic free-kick saves Inter Miami against FC Dallas; check David Beckham’s priceless reaction

 1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 11:18 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The victory against FC Dallas helped Messi and Inter Miami advance to the quarterfinals.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against DC Dallas during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (AP Photo/LM Otero)Premium
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against DC Dallas during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Lionel Messi once again displayed his brilliance, leading Inter Miami to a thrilling victory over FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup. Despite facing a 2-1 deficit at halftime and being down 3-1 at the start of the second half, Inter Miami made a remarkable comeback, with Messi's outstanding performance as the catalyst.

Leo scored two crucial goals, including a magical free-kick in the 85th minute, which levelled the score at 4-4. Inter Miami's own goal, by Robert Taylor in the 68th minute, seemed like a potential game-changer, especially after Benjamin Cremaschi's goal just three minutes later, putting FC Dallas ahead 4-2.

Also Read: ‘No stopping Lionel Messi’: Watch Leo score two goals in Inter Miami vs Orlando City match

But, Messi was not to be denied. His incredible free-kick, which deflected off FC Dallas' Marco Farfan, resulted in an own goal in the 80th minute, shifting the momentum in Inter Miami's favour. And just before the penalty shootout, Messi's final free-kick set the stage for Inter Miami's dramatic comeback.

Check how David Beckham reacted after Messi scored from that magic free-kick:

FC Dallas coach Nico Estévez acknowledged the difficulty in dealing with Messi's free-kicks, stating, "It's obvious that for him a free-kick around that area is like a penalty kick for another player."

Also Read: ‘Today that dream came true’: David Beckham welcomes Lionel Messi to Inter Miami in historic move

The match headed to a penalty shootout after Messi's game-tying heroics. Messi, who won the coin toss, confidently scored the first penalty for Inter Miami. FC Dallas' Paxton Pomykal's miss on the second kick proved costly, sealing the home team's fate despite their impressive performance.

Benjamin Cremaschi, 18-year-old Miami native of Argentine descent, emerged as the hero, converting the final penalty kick for Inter Miami. Cremaschi's goal in the 65th minute earlier sparked Inter Miami's incredible comeback after coming off the bench.

Quarter-finals for Inter Miami, Messi

With this thrilling victory, Messi and Inter Miami advance to the quarter-finals. They await the winner of the Houston Dynamo FC vs Charlotte FC match. Messi's impact has been undeniable, with four games and four victories under his belt since joining his new club, showcasing his immense talent and contribution to Inter Miami's success.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 11:18 AM IST
