Watch: Messi's first goal at FIFA 2022 was a nonchalant penalty kick

While playing their opener of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, Saudi Arabia did what nobody was expecting, as they defeated the giant Argentina by 2-1. Lionel Messi, who is playing his last FIFA World Cup attempted to do some magic on the field but the team as a whole couldn't match up to the abilities of the star. However, one shot of Messi took all hearts in the stadium, when he very nonchalantly scored a goal through the penalty kick.

