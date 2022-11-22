Watch: Post beating Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022, Saudi Arabia fans celebrate in style1 min read . 07:51 PM IST
- The most interesting moment of the day took place when the video of celebrations went viral and that too, in Arabic! Watch here.
Soccer legend Lionel Messi's stunner penalty kick against Saudi Arabia in the opener of Group C of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar may have brought smiles on the football fans across the globe, but it was Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari right footer to the top left corner at in the 53rd minute that raised the adrenaline among enthusiasts.
After Aldawsari's surprising kick which led the football straight into the nets, it not gave a 2-1 lead to Green Falcons (Saudi Arabia), but showed them the victory over the two-time World Cup champions.
The celebrations began soon after the 57th minutes only and along with Salem Aldawsari, the whole Saudi Arabian team were running in the field with joy. They knew the importance of that second goal and so does the Saudi Arabian fans.
However, the most interesting moment of the day took place when the video of celebrations went viral and that too, in Arabic! Yes, an Arabic commentary has stunned the netizens on social media, as they are calling the celebrations by FASTERGOAL commentator as 'Pure Passion'.
Looking at the video, one can easily realise, how excited and thrilled was the commentator when he saw Salem Aldawsari scoring the second goal for Saudi Arabia.
Watch the viral video here:
There were others too, who post similar videos that also went viral.
And the most funny one:
Saudi Arabia on 22 November defeated Lionel Messi-led Argentina by 2-1, during the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar's Lusail.
