Watch: Spanish football chief kisses player after Women’s World Cup win; Spain's star footballer 'didn't like it'1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Spain's Women's World Cup victory was marked by a controversial kiss between Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales and midfielder Jenni Hermoso.
Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales finds himself at the centre of media attention after a surprising, post-victory gesture at the Women's World Cup. The occasion, which marked Spain's maiden triumph in the tournament, witnessed Rubiales sharing a moment of jubilation with Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso.
Addressing the closeness between her and Rubiales, Hermoso mentioned their strong rapport, characterising the president's behaviour in general as "outstanding". She emphasised that the gesture was a natural outpouring of their camaraderie and thankfulness, AFP reported.
Spain's Women's World Cup campaign wasn't without its share of drama, as controversies surrounded the federation's handling of certain matters and their relationship with coach Jorge Vilda and the players. Before the tournament, a group of prominent players protested against the national team's setup, but eventually, some of them shifted their stance.
Hermoso, who plies her trade with Mexican side Pachuca, experienced a roller-coaster of emotions in the final, missing a penalty yet contributing to Spain's triumph through their lone goal, scored by Olga Carmona. Post-match, Hermoso was visibly moved, speaking through tears about their victory and the team's resolute performance.
(With AFP inputs)