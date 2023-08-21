comScore
Business News/ Sports / Football News/  Watch: Spanish football chief kisses player after Women's World Cup win; Spain's star footballer 'didn't like it'
Watch: Spanish football chief kisses player after Women’s World Cup win; Spain's star footballer 'didn't like it'

 1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Spain's Women's World Cup victory was marked by a controversial kiss between Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales and midfielder Jenni Hermoso.

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)Premium
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales finds himself at the centre of media attention after a surprising, post-victory gesture at the Women's World Cup. The occasion, which marked Spain's maiden triumph in the tournament, witnessed Rubiales sharing a moment of jubilation with Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso.

Amid the celebratory atmosphere, Rubiales was photographed sharing a kiss on the lips with Hermoso during the medal ceremony that followed Spain's nail-biting 1-0 win over England. The image swiftly made rounds on social media platforms, sparking both admiration and criticism from the public.

Also Read: Spain clinches maiden FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 trophy, beats England 1-0

Hermoso, who initially remarked "I didn't like it" during a candid Instagram live session after the game, later explained that the gesture was an expression of pure affection. She attributed the unexpected moment to the overwhelming joy of winning the coveted World Cup. "It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings," Hermoso clarified in comments shared by the Spanish federation.

Addressing the closeness between her and Rubiales, Hermoso mentioned their strong rapport, characterising the president's behaviour in general as "outstanding". She emphasised that the gesture was a natural outpouring of their camaraderie and thankfulness, AFP reported.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup win with a special illustration

Spain's Women's World Cup campaign wasn't without its share of drama, as controversies surrounded the federation's handling of certain matters and their relationship with coach Jorge Vilda and the players. Before the tournament, a group of prominent players protested against the national team's setup, but eventually, some of them shifted their stance.

Hermoso, who plies her trade with Mexican side Pachuca, experienced a roller-coaster of emotions in the final, missing a penalty yet contributing to Spain's triumph through their lone goal, scored by Olga Carmona. Post-match, Hermoso was visibly moved, speaking through tears about their victory and the team's resolute performance.

(With AFP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:27 AM IST
