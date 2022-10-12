Watching football can cost $550—in a Las Vegas casino

I was in the cheap seats, relatively speaking. My spot in the cordoned-off “bleacher" section, nine rows of movie-theater style seats with cupholders, cost $92, with two tickets for less-than-top-shelf beer, wine or well drinks included. For a lounge chair in the heart of the sportsbook, Caesars was asking $280 for a seat that also came with a few free drinks. For $550, fans got unlimited drinks in a VIP section.