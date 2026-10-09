‘We have to stay positive’: Erling Haaland urges Manchester City to stick together amid financial charges

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has urged his team to "stay positive" after the club was found to have been guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

Manchester City will take on Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday in their first match since the guilty verdict in late September.

Manchester City have appealed against the verdict of an Independent Commission. Haaland has scored seven goals in as many matches across all competitions in the ongoing season.

"I think they [the City fans travelling to Anfield] are going to have a good time," Haaland told Manchester City in a video uploaded on the club's social media channels.

"We have to stick together. We have to stay with each other, and we have to stay positive. No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile. We have to stay positive, look ahead and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and win the game," the Norway international added.

In the Premier League era, Manchester City have won eight titles, with six of those under Pep Guardiola.

City last won the Premier League title in the 2023-24 season, becoming the first team to clinch four consecutive Premier League titles. Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, also spoke on the history he and his family have in the United Kingdom.

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His father, Alfie Haaland, has played for multiple English clubs including Manchester City, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Erling Haaland on his UK connection "I care a lot about this place -- the UK, generally. My mother as well [as my father], they lived here for 10 years -- they lived in Nottingham and Leeds. They never lived in Manchester, but obviously my father trained over at Carrington every day," the 26-year-old explained.

He reiterated his love for Manchester City. "I spent my first four years here, my brother nine and my sister six, so it's a special place for us. I care a lot about City, I have to say. I care a lot about the fans because I'm a fan myself -- I feel with them as well," Haaland said.

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Manchester City, who are managed by Enzo Maresca, are top of the Premier League standings with 15 points from five matches, having maintained a 100% record so far.