‘We have to stay positive’: Erling Haaland urges Manchester City to stick together amid financial charges

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has urged his team to "stay positive" after the club was found to have been guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

Manchester City will take on Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday in their first match since the guilty verdict in late September.

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Manchester City have appealed against the verdict of an Independent Commission. Haaland has scored seven goals in as many matches across all competitions in the ongoing season.

"I think they [the City fans travelling to Anfield] are going to have a good time," Haaland told Manchester City in a video uploaded on the club's social media channels.

"We have to stick together. We have to stay with each other, and we have to stay positive. No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile. We have to stay positive, look ahead and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and win the game," the Norway international added.

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In the Premier League era, Manchester City have won eight titles, with six of those under Pep Guardiola.

City last won the Premier League title in the 2023-24 season, becoming the first team to clinch four consecutive Premier League titles. Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, also spoke on the history he and his family have in the United Kingdom.

Also Read | Man City chairman reassures fans after 114 Premier League FFP charges verdict

His father, Alfie Haaland, has played for multiple English clubs including Manchester City, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Erling Haaland on his UK connection "I care a lot about this place -- the UK, generally. My mother as well [as my father], they lived here for 10 years -- they lived in Nottingham and Leeds. They never lived in Manchester, but obviously my father trained over at Carrington every day," the 26-year-old explained.

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He reiterated his love for Manchester City. "I spent my first four years here, my brother nine and my sister six, so it's a special place for us. I care a lot about City, I have to say. I care a lot about the fans because I'm a fan myself -- I feel with them as well," Haaland said.

Also Read | Manchester City found guilty on 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

Manchester City, who are managed by Enzo Maresca, are top of the Premier League standings with 15 points from five matches, having maintained a 100% record so far.

In the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City are in eighth place with three points after the first matchday.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.