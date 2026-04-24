‘We may not let them in’: Rubio’s big warning to Iran ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 | WATCH

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington had no objections to Iranian players participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup but adding to it Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted that the players will not be allowed to bring with them people with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Nothing from the US has told them that they can't come. The problem with Iran would not be the athletes but some other people they would want to bring, some of whom have ties to the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps)," Rubio told reporters.

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“We may not be able to let them in... They decide not to come on their own because they decided not to come, but they can't bring a bunch of IRGC terrorists into our country and pretend that they are journalists and athletic trainers”

President Donald Trump also said his administration "would not want to affect the athletes" in comments he made at the White House.

The comment comes after, Paolo Zampolli, a Trump envoy with no official role in the World Cup, had earlier proposed that Italy should take Iran’s place in the tournament. Currently there is no suggestion Iran will withdraw or be banned from the tournament that Italy missed out on.

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The 2026 soccer World Cup ​is set to begin on June 11 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

After ​the start of the Iran war, Iran requested that FIFA ​move the team's three group matches from ⁠the US to Mexico, which was rejected.