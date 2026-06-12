What happened in yesterday's Mexico vs South Africa game: Quinones, Jimenez fire hosts to dream 2026 FIFA WC start

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off in style on June 11 as co-host Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in front of a roaring crowd at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Julian Quinones scored the tournament’s first goal, and Raul Jimenez added a second as the hosts made a strong statement in the Group A opener.

A special night at the Azteca This match was a reverse of the 2010 World Cup opener, when South Africa hosted Mexico and drew 1-1. Sixteen years later, Mexico welcomed the world to the biggest-ever World Cup with 48 teams and 104 matches. The pre-match show lit up the iconic stadium with performances from Shakira, Burna Boy, and others, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for over 80,000 fans.

Mexico entered as favourites, boosted by home support and familiarity with the high altitude. South Africa, coached by Hugo Broos, arrived full of hope after topping their qualifying group but knew the challenge would be immense.

Julian Quinones strikes early to settle nerves Mexico needed just nine minutes to break the deadlock. A quick attack involving Erik Lira opened space for Julian Quinones, who finished neatly to score the opening goal of the 2026 tournament. The Azteca exploded in celebration as the hosts took full control of the game.

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South Africa tried to respond through midfield anchor Teboho Mokoena and forward Lyle Foster, but Mexico’s pressing and movement kept them pinned back for most of the first half. The early goal gave Javier Aguirre’s side confidence and rhythm.

Red cards and Raul Jimenez’s header seal the result The second half brought drama. In the 49th minute, South Africa’s Sphephelo Sithole was sent off for a professional foul that denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Playing with ten men made life much harder for Bafana Bafana.

Mexico took advantage in the 67th minute. Roberto Alvarado delivered a perfect cross, and Raul Jimenez rose to power a header into the net. The veteran striker’s goal put the result beyond doubt and gave Mexico breathing room.

Late in the game, tempers flared. South Africa’s Themba Zwane received a red card for violent conduct, and another dismissal followed as the match wound down. Mexico managed the closing stages professionally despite the disruptions and secured a clean-sheet victory.

Looking ahead Mexico sit top of Group A with three points and momentum heading into their next fixtures against South Korea and Czechia. The win shows they can handle the pressure of hosting and opens their campaign on a high note.